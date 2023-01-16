Severe warning cancelled

A severe thunderstorm alert issued earlier today by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has been cancelled.
The warning was for parts of the Goldfields district, but at 8.39pm, DFES advised the severe warning had been cancelled.
The Bureau of Meteorology advised thunderstorms are still occurring through the northern and eastern Goldfields, however they are no longer expected to be severe as conditions continue to ease this evening.
The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.
WHAT TO DO:
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Some roads may be closed
Take extra care on the roads and do not drive into water of unknown depth and current.
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
WHAT EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE DOING:
IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:
After a storm SES volunteers make temporary repairs to homes that have been badly damaged, such as roofs that have been ripped off or large fallen trees on homes or cars. Please contact your insurance company to organise permanent repairs.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
Updates will be provided when the situation changes.
