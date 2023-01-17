DECIDING what grades to sell now and what grades you are more comfortable selling post-harvest can have a large impact on your final returns.
Last week we talked through a simple rule to follow to ensure you don't leave money on the table when allocating the grades you have into multigrade forward contracts.
The aim is to achieve the highest "average price" across all the grain you have grown by allocating the right grades into the right contracts you have already taken out.
You do this by focussing on the price spreads (premiums and discounts to different grades) within each grain contract, rather than the underlying price.
Similar logic should be applied when considering what grades to sell now versus what grades to hold.
It is generally better to sell grades that are in demand at the time rather than grades buyers seem less interested in.
This can be reflected in price spreads and applying some rational thinking.
Typically, buyers that require specific quality grain will be more active in the lead up to harvest, through harvest and shortly after harvest when supply is more available.
For example, a flour mill or maltster that requires specific quantities of specific grades to ensure their mills continue to operate will likely be more active in securing tonnes around harvest.
It is high risk for a flour miller to try and buy APH1, APH2, H1 or H2 grades of wheat later in the year.
Hence as a rough rule (say eight years in 10) you will generally see the highest premiums for better quality grades of wheat and barley achieved in the months around harvest as end users are securing a large proportion of their yearly requirements.
Feed buyers generally are more willing to buy hand to mouth through the year because their quality requirements can be less specific.
The result is premiums for better grades, and discounts for lower grades, of both wheat and barley often narrow through the year.
Last week H2 traded $520/t in Kwinana versus APW1 trading $450/t and AGP1 trading $345/t on Clear Grain Exchange as examples, so the spreads are wide.
Focussing on engaging the market with the grades getting strong premiums now, rather than grades with large discounts, will often yield a better average price across your entire crop.
When you do engage the market to sell grain, be sure to offer your grain at a price you think is fair value to all buyers so they can crunch their numbers and try to buy it.
