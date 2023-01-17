Farm Weekly
Nathan Cattle explains the price spreads across grain grades

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
Updated January 17 2023 - 11:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Price spreads between grades are typically widest around the harvest months before narrowing. The chart plots best published bids of H1, APW1 and AGP1 in Kwinana traded prices on CGX are often much stronger than these published bids.

DECIDING what grades to sell now and what grades you are more comfortable selling post-harvest can have a large impact on your final returns.

