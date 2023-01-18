A bushfire has broken out in parts of Big Grove and Little Grove in the City of Albany.
It Watch and Act alert was issued just before 2pm by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services., but just before 2.30pm, it was downgraded to Advice.
It is in place for people in an area bounded by Harbour Esplanade, Rainbows End, Humphrey Road and Panorama Road.
DFES said there was a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing.
The fire started near the intersection of Panorama Road and Frenchman Bay Road in Big Grove.
Firefighters are on the scene of the fire that was reported at 1.34pm and DFES is managing the fire.
