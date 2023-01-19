Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of regional Western Australia for this afternoon.
Just after midday today, the Bureau of Meteorology advised a middle level trough and unstable airmass have triggered thunderstorms in the Central Wheatbelt this morning.
A trough of low pressure is expected to develop severe thunderstorms in adjacent areas to the north this afternoon.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.
The bureau said if you live in the Gascoyne, Central West and Central Wheatbelt districts, you should take action and stay safe with thunderstorms to come.
Locations which may be affected include Merredin, Mount Magnet, Paynes Find, Southern Cross, Wongan Hills and Yalgoo.
Some roads may be closed
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your local government authority.
