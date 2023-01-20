Farm Weekly
$10,000 Leg Up for Ag scholarship up for grabs

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
January 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Leg Up for Ag founder Eleanor Falkiner (left) with Raffaela, Harley and founder Charlie Blomfield. Picture by Charlie Blomfield.

HOPING to give the next generation of students a head start in agriculture, the Blomfield and Falkiner families from central New South Wales have started a private scholarship for motivated youngsters.

