Crowley family, Gairdner wins WAMMCO Producer of Month award

January 19 2023 - 8:30pm
The Crowley family, Gairdner, won the WAMMCO Producer of the Month title for December pictured with a couple of their White Suffolk-Merino cross lambs are Darrell Crowley and 18-year-old son Brent.

WINNING WAMMCO's Producer of the Month title for December, 2022, would not have entered the minds of former shearing contractor Darrell Crowley and his wife Janine when they invested in their first small farm close to the Gairdner CBH bin, on the South Coast highway in 2007.

