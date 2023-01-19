WINNING WAMMCO's Producer of the Month title for December, 2022, would not have entered the minds of former shearing contractor Darrell Crowley and his wife Janine when they invested in their first small farm close to the Gairdner CBH bin, on the South Coast highway in 2007.
But their investment in land, sheep, wool and lambs nearly 15 years ago has resulted in the addition of their name to the prestigious WAMMCO latest list of winning producers.
Mr Crowley said COVID-19 had served to negate a number of rewards from a bumper 2022 season, and his Albany-based Elders agent Nigel Hawke had worked hard with WAMMCO staff to organise bookings.
The winning December draft consisted of 126 White Suffolk-Merino lambs, processed at Katanning on December 19.
They comprised tailenders for the season and averaged 21.96 kilograms to return $142.45.
The WAMMCO Sweet Spot score used to determine winners, was an impressive 97.62 per cent.
Mr Crowley's family was originally known for its New Zealand farming interests in the North Island, while his wife joined him from Victoria.
He obtained an International Shearing Ticket before moving to WA to join - and to later purchase, a successful contract shearing business in Bremer Bay.
Work was plentiful as the Crowleys began "living their dream" with a successful contracting business and a leased block at Bremer Bay.
A friend identified the 1000 hectare Gairdner farm as 'made to order' for them and they acted quickly to secure it.
'You could not find a more competent farm manager," Mr Crowley said of his wife.
"We are both dedicated to our animals and the cause."
They have developed a strong sense of appreciation for Australia and Australians evidenced by a strong following of customers, friends and workers.
Mr Crowley believes levels of stockmanship practiced in Australia are among the best in the world.
Their 18 year-old son Brent was educated at the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark, and is forging a career in farming with local Merino stud/grain farmers Jason and Mandy Griffiths, Canowie Pastoral.
In defiance of a heavy local swing to cropping in the region over the past decade, an early corporate decision for the new Cowley family farm was made to do without machinery.
READ MORE:
An annual 100ha fodder crop of barley is seeded by a local contractor for sheep/lamb grain and 130ha of kikuyu suffice to supply base feed for a season.
Mr Crowley takes further meticuluous care of stock management in readiness for each season and as the season progresses.
"This area is among the worst country you can get for stock when it does not rain," he said
"2018, 2019 and 2020 were extremely tough years, and the region ran out of water in 2020, as farmers sucked the local water system dry.
"Everyone pitched in with repairs and public supplies of water were trucked in to Gairdner River to get us going again."
Mr Crowley said his annual stocking practices were designed on a 'see how you go' basis with conservative rather than heavier numbers at first, adjusted to rainfall, markets and other developments along the way.
"We use teasers on all of the ewes for two weeks prior to mating, and use preg-testing to decide whether to increase or reduce our final numbers later," he said.
The mix of Merino and White Suffolk genetics continues to dominate the breeding base, mainly with purchased ewes, and the rams supplied over the past 14 years by Rob and Stacey Bush's Ros Gywn White Suffolk stud at Mt Barker
"As a shearer I love white points and white wool, a shed full of big wool bales and a truck load of heavy, healthy animals ready for market," Mr Crowley said.
"As a WA sheep and lamb producer dependent on WA processors we are fortunate to have abundant supplies of feed and water at present to offset any immediate major threats to the State's vital lamb supply."
