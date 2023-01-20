IT was smiles all round at last week's Elders Boyanup Beef Female Sale, with vendors and agents walking away happy after seeing strong buying support and prices hitting a high of $4400 for PTIC Angus heifers.
Despite the cattle market being back on 12 months ago, interest in the offering of PTIC females was up on previous years.
As a result of this interest there was good solid demand right through the catalogue suggesting the more than 70 registered buyers, that were not only from the South West area but as far away as Dandaragan, Toodyay and Lower Chittering, still have confidence in the beef industry despite its current downturn.
All up in the sale the Elders South West team offered 425 PTIC females from 14 different vendors, which had been pregnancy tested in calf and had a vendor guaranteed maximum 12 weeks calving, plus all had been ear-notch tested bovine viral diarrhoea virus (BVDV) free providing buyers confidence in the heifers on offer.
With solid bidding support in the stands, the selling team led by auctioneer Alec Williams cleared 402 females under the hammer at an average of $3475.
The offering comprised of 386 PTIC heifers and 39 PTIC Angus cows ranging in age from second calvers through to mature cows.
In the heifer offering 363 head sold under the hammer at an average of $3526, which was back $687 on the record breaking average of $4213 achieved in last year's sale while all the PTIC cows sold for an average of $3000.
PTIC Angus heifers
Angus heifers not only made up the biggest percentage of the heifer offering at 81 per cent, they also created the most interest among buyers.
All up 289 from 312 Angus heifers sold under the hammer for between $2700 and the sale's $4400 top price, to finish at an average of $3434.
Leading the charge in the Angus offering, in terms of price and achieving the day's $4400 top price, was first time vendor the Waugh family, TJ & M Waugh, Manjimup.
Recording the top price for the Waugh family was a pen of seven well-grown, owner-bred heifers when knocked down to father and son pairing Graham and Grant Gardner, G Gardner, Witchcliffe, who purchased with the support of Elders, Bridgetown representative Deane Allen.
Mr Allen said the Gardners purchased out of the sale last year and were again looking for a pen of replacement heifers for their herd.
The Waughs sold two other pens containing seven head both at $4000 to L & V Fitzpatrick, Waroona, which purchased through Elders, Waroona representative Wade Krawczyk.
All three pens of the Waugh heifers had been synchronised AI mated to Angus bull Endeavour 9005 on April 29, 2022 and backed up to a Gandy Angus bull.
They are due to calve from February 13 to April 13.
Longtime sale vendors Howard and Helen Griffiths, HW Griffiths & Co, Ferguson Valley, who were offering for the last time in the fixture, were also among the top prices in the Angus heifer run.
They achieved a top price of $3900 for their line-up of 53 heifers, which all sold for an average of $3626.
All the Griffiths heifers were PTIC to a low birthweight Blackrock Angus bull and due to calve from March 1 to April 27.
Taking home the Griffiths' pen of seven heifers at the $3900 mark were Simon and Cassie De Beaux, Chittering Valley Beef, Lower Chittering.
Other buyers to purchase heifers from the Griffiths' offering included Marriott Farming, Dandaragan, which purchased pens of seven and eight head at $3500 while Tempra Bros, Manjimup collected eight at $3700.
The remaining three pens of Griffiths heifers all sold at $3600 to RD Avery, Busselton, Yourdaming Grazing, Collie and RW Bevan, Unicup.
The MacLeay family, Blackrock Angus, Vasse and Bacchus Farm, Busselton, sold 14 heifers across two pens and both recorded a top return of $3900.
The MacLeay family's top-priced pen contained seven heifers, which were PTIC to an Angus bull and due to calve for nine weeks from March 21 which sold to RD Avery.
The Bacchus Farm pen consisted of seven heifers that were PTIC to an Angus bull and due to calve from March 11 for 10 weeks with the line purchased by M & M Palermo, Manjimup.
The Corker family, AD & RM Corker, Kirup, was the largest vendor in the run, offering and selling 87 heifers from $2700 to $3700 to average $3162.
The heifers on offer from the Corker family were either PTIC to an Angus or Limousin bull and due to calve from March 3 to May 11.
Taking home the Corker's $3700 top-priced pen which contained seven heifers joined to the Limousin was Camden Hill Grazing, Bridgetown, which bid with the support of Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling.
Also paying the better money for the Corker's heifers was Marriott Farming which went to $3500 for four joined to an Angus bull, while Dannys Firewood & Timber Supplies, Fairbridge, collected eight carrying Angus calves at $3400.
The Corkers also sold two pens of eight heifers in calf to Angus at $3300 to Notechis Pty Ltd, Benger and G & I Young, Manjimup.
Regular vendors the Harris family, Treeton Lake, Dardanup and Cowaramup, offered and sold 31 heifers for between $3300 and a top of $3600 to average $3481.
All the heifers sold by the Harris family were PTIC to a Cherylton Angus sire and due to calve from March 2 to May 3.
Taking home the $3600 top-priced pen of eight heifers from the Harris offering was Cavoto Bros, Thomson Brook.
Ryeland Dairy, Boyanup and Matt Boyle, Greenbushes, must have also liked what they saw in the heifers from the Harris family as they both purchased a pen of eight at $3500.
Nannup producer LM & EA Crouch cleared all 22 Angus heifers it offered across three pens at values between $3300-$3600 for an average of $3505.
It achieved $3600 twice, the first time was for a pen of seven when knocked down to L & V Fitzpatrick, followed by a pen of eight that hit value and went to Yourdaming Grazing.
Both pens were PTIC to an Angus bull and due to calve from February 15 to April 19.
Pinjarra-based vendor Caris Park Grazing Co sold 34 Angus heifers from its offering of 41 for between $2700 and $3500 to average $3150.
Taking home the top-priced Caris Park Grazing pen that contained six heifers was CA & SJ Jones, Thomson Brook.
Also bidding up strongly on the offering purchasing two pens of seven at $3400 and $3300 were Andrew and Judy Shearwood, Ludlow Grazing, Ludlow, who were looking for replacement heifers.
All the Caris Park heifers are due to calve to an Angus bull for 12 weeks from February 16 to May 11.
Rounding out the vendors to sell in the Angus heifer run was Luzny Agri Holdings, Manjimup, which sold a pen of six at $3500 to P Da Silva, Manjimup and seven at $2800 to P & T Godfrey, Crooked Brook.
Both pens are due to drop Limousin sired calves between February 28 and May 16.
PTIC Red Angus heifers
The Red Angus heifers were next into the ring and in this section two vendors combined to offer and sell 41 head to a top of $4200 and an average of $3995, the best for any breed.
Leading the charge in terms of both prices and numbers in the run was return vendor Norm Dennis, GF Dennis & Co, Anniebrook.
Mr Dennis offered and sold 36 heifers that were PTIC to a Willandra Red Angus bull and due to calve for eight weeks from February 27 to April 28.
By the end of the run after some competitive bidding from a number of different parties, all 36 heifers, which were sold as five pens, had been purchased by Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River and Busselton agent Jock Embry, for a South West grazier from $3900 to a top of $4200 at an average of $4050.
After selling Angus heifers, Caris Park Grazing Co also sold a pen of five Red Angus heifers, which had the same mating details as their Angus counterparts and they were bought by the Yost family, Liberty Charolais stud, Toodyay, at $3600.
PTIC Murray Grey heifers
The Murray Grey heifers rounded out the offering of PTIC heifers and in these pens three vendors offered and sold 33 heifers to a top of $4000 and an average of $3755.
The Bagshaw family, Young Guns Murray Grey stud, Hyden, led the way selling 20 heifers across three pens for between $3800 and the $4000 breed top price for an average of $3870.
The $4000 top-priced pen of seven heifers was purchased by Begala Pty Ltd, Cookernup, with the assistance of Elders, Harvey/Brunswick agent Craig Martin, while the other two pens sold at $3800 with Ironstone Ridge, Dardanup, picking up a pen of five and Altham Pastoral, Busselton, a pen of eight.
All the heifers sold by the Bagshaw family are in calf to Young Guns Murray Grey bulls and due to calve for 10 weeks from March 16 to May 25.
Nangara Grazing, Manjimup, just missed out on the run's top price when it sold a pen of six at $3900 to IB & AS Lorrimar, Dardanup.
The Nangara heifers were PTIC to a Nangara Murray Grey bull and due to calve for 12 weeks from February 27.
The final vendor in the run was Carbon Plus, Brunswick and it sold seven heifers, which are PTIC to a Limousin sire and due to calve from February 14 for 11 weeks, for $3300 to Arbien Traders Pty Ltd, Harvey.
PTIC Angus cows
The sale rounded out with an offering of 39 PTIC Angus cows from TP & SA Aldridge, Donnybrook, which ranged in age from second calvers through to mature cows and they were only on the market as the Aldridges have to reduce their breeding numbers as they have lost a lease block.
By the end of the run all 39 cows, which were PTIC to Angus bulls and due to calve from March 4 to May 27, were headed to new homes for values between $2400 and $3600.
The top of $3600 was achieved by six fourth calvers when they sold to DV Piscioneri, Donnybrook, who also picked up three third calvers at $3300.
Also selling for more than $3000 from the offering was five second calvers at $3300 to Millbrook Fields, Donnybrook, while a pen of five fourth calvers made $3200 when knocked down to AN & G Palermo, Manjimup.
The best of the mature cows sold at $2800 with P & T Godfrey purchasing five while another pen of five went at the same value to JM & JJ Sheehan, Donnybrook.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
ELDERS auctioneer and Margaret River agent Alec Williams said once again vendors presented a great quality line-up of guaranteed mated heifers and also a genuine line-up of mated Angus cows.
"All lines were keenly sought after and appreciated from a large gallery of prospective buyers, with the sale seeing double the number of buyer registrations to last year," Mr Williams said.
"This resulted in a very good result from start to finish, with buyers having confidence to acquire well-bred females for their cattle breeding programs.
"The Angus portion received good support with prices topping at $4400 while a magnificent line-up of Red Angus females was the highlight of the day and achieved the highest breed average.
"Murray Grey vendors were pleasantly rewarded with very good competition, to see values achieved from $3300-$4000.
"To round the day off was a genuine dispersal of mated cows which sold well from $2400-$3600.
"Overall it was a very successful sale with vendors to be congratulated on the excellent line-up of females."
Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said a terrific line-up of beef females came to hand and the heifers looked really good and penned up very well.
"It was great to see a large buying crowd filling the stands making a great overall clearance and pushing prices to a top of $4400 for Angus heifers," Mr Carroll said.
"Red Angus and Murray Grey heifers attracted strong competition with buyers impressed by the quality yarding of these.
"There was good support on the cow yarding for those looking for proven breeders."
