Angus heifers top $4400 in Elders sale at Boyanup

By Jodie Rintoul
January 20 2023 - 4:00pm
Prices hit a high of $4400 for this pen of PTIC Angus heifers at last weeks Elders Boyanup Beef Female Sale from TJ & M Waugh, Manjimup. With the heifers were Elders, Manjimup and Pemberton representative Brad McDonnell (left) and Elders, Bridgetown representative Deane Allen who purchased the steers for Graham and Grant Gardner, G Gardner, Witchcliffe.

IT was smiles all round at last week's Elders Boyanup Beef Female Sale, with vendors and agents walking away happy after seeing strong buying support and prices hitting a high of $4400 for PTIC Angus heifers.

