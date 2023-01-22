FOR many years the Fitzroy River and land surrounding it has been a place of tension between pastoralists and indigenous Australians, who often have differing views of how the land should be cared for and run.
However, the tide appears to be turning, with people on the ground suggesting the potential for improved traditional owner and pastoralist relationships.
During the worst of the flooding in the area in recent weeks, various different pastoralists in the region used their resources - such as helicopters - to help evacuate vulnerable indigenous communities.
Bunuba Dawangarri Aboriginal Corporation spokesperson Andrea Myers said the effort of Garth Camm from Brooking Springs station in particular hadn't gone unnoticed.
"He's literally in the air 12 hours a day at the moment - he's doing a monumental effort," Ms Myers said.
"He didn't have to spend days flying around his helicopter, helping, he could have been looking after his own station checking on his own cattle."
Moving forward, Ms Myers said she would "keep in mind" the effort and how both parties have shared interests.
"Definitely moving forward we can work together," she said.
Foundation for Indigenous Sustainable Health (FISH) chief executive officer Mark Anderson said it was fantastic that a positive working relationship has been established.
"I think it has been great to see, while this has been one of the most challenging situations that the community has faced - one of the taper outs that we can look at is the pastoralists coming and walking alongside the Aboriginal community," Mr Anderson said.
"If you've not been able to have an effective positive relationship of working together, then it's very difficult to be able to walk together shoulder to shoulder, whereas what the flood has forced is for people to work together," he said.
"And as they work together, they've got to know each other more intimately.
"That's broken down some of the barriers and in the end we get to realise we're actually all human beings."
Gogo Station manager Chris Towne said he "hoped it was true" and that the indigenous people in the area would be more willing to work with the pastoralists moving forward.
"We've been trying our hardest to do a lot with the indigenous people.
"I hope they see that we're not greedy people, we're just trying to move along and do what is best for the country."
However, Mr Towne said he was concerned about the Aboriginal Heritage Act being brought into legislation in July, which didn't consult with the pastoralists.
The act means pastoralists will need permission from the indigenous community before building roads, cutting trees or putting in fences on their farm - which can take up to four weeks to approve.
"It's going to really impact us if they don't change any parts of it, you might as well just go back to doing your basic farming and don't worry about doing too many improvements," Mr Towne said.
"We definitely want to help and support communities, but we're hoping things might change around and they can start supporting us a bit too."
