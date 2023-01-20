Farm Weekly
Wylie Group heifers top $2074 at Boyanup WALSA weaner sale

By Rob Francis
January 21 2023 - 10:00am
Brett Chatley (right), Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup, with client Jamie Nicolaou, Yanmah, who bought the top-priced heifers at the WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week for $2074.

IT was certainly ladies' day at the WALSA combined agents weaned weaner sale at Boyanup last week where well-bred, genetically superior Angus females blitzed the prices for their brothers, as well as any weaner price seen for many sales.

