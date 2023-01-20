IT was certainly ladies' day at the WALSA combined agents weaned weaner sale at Boyanup last week where well-bred, genetically superior Angus females blitzed the prices for their brothers, as well as any weaner price seen for many sales.
Topping at $2074 and 566c/kg was the top pen of many heifers from the Wylie Group, Murray River Farms, Waroona, with many of its pens selling around 500- 550c/kg to buyers keen to secure future breeders.
In saying that, steer calves sold strongly to top at $1906 and 532c/kg.
Compared with the previous sale, the Elders catalogue saw the top steer price lift $75 and 32c/kg.
Lacking the future breeder type heifers, Elders heifers sold to $1472 and 412c/kg to be up 12c/kg on last week's sale, to average $1464 for the 383 head sold.
The Nutrien Livestock team penned 766 calves and with the help from the demand for the well-bred future breeders, these averaged $1562 to be more than $100 up on last week.
Nutrien Livestock steer calves topped at $1906 and 532c/kg while as mentioned, heifers reached $2074, more than $500 above last week's top price in the Nutrien Livestock section.
Quality throughout the yarding was excellent with the usual competition from agents, lotfeeders, graziers and a bigger volume bought to go across the Nullarbor.
Elders
Elders was the first cab off the rank, starting with pens of heavy Angus calves from FR & LF Prosser, Scott River, with the first pen of 10 weighing 449kg, topping at $1885 when selling to Graham Brown at 420c/kg.
These were the first of many pens purchased for Princess Royal, Burra, South Australia.
The next pen of 16 Prosser steers joined them at $1759 and 426c/kg.
Welldon Beef, Williams, paid $1575 for 14 Prosser steers, weighing 368kg, after bidding to 428c/kg.
Brad McDonnell, Elders, Pemberton, took two pens of steers from Darwonga Investments, paying $1588 and $1525 for steers just more than 300kg to a top of 502c/kg.
Maywill Farms, Waroona, then paid the top of 536c/kg for 14 lightweight Darwonga Investments steers of 276kg, costing $1491.
The first of the Charolais cross steers from Hartville Downs, Margaret River, made $1863 when the 454kg steers sold at 420c/kg going to Burra.
Nine steers weighing 351kg sold by Marc Piantoni joined them on the truck, costing $1742 at 416c/kg.
A run of lighter Hartville Downs steers saw Lou Tuia, Melrose Enterprises, Donnybrook, pay $1622 at 416c/kg for 10 steers weighing 390kg, with Welldon Beef and Alex Roberts, Elders, Boyanup, paying $1515 and $1554 respectively.
The first pen of Charolais heifers sold account FR & LF Prosser saw nine weighing 356kg make $1353 and 380c/kg when bought by Chris Waddingham, Nutrien Livestock, Capel.
A pen of 11 Angus heifers from the Prosser draft topped at $1472 when the 411kg females went to Rob Gibbings, Elders, Capel.
Jamie Abbs, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook, paid the top of 412c/kg for six heifers sold by RA & LL Nelligan that made $1356.
Nutrien Livestock
Tone Bridge Grazing offered the first seven pens of steers to start Nutrien Livestock's steers with their first pen of 10 Angus weighing 381kg going to Welldon Beef for $1668 when making 438c/kg.
Another pen of eight sold to Welldon Beef for $1466 when the 336kg steers sold at 436c/kg.
Mr Abbs bid to 430c/kg and $1540 for 11 weighing 358kg before Caris Park Grazing, Pinjarra, bought seven for $1465 and 460c/kg.
Mr Tuia snapped up the first pen of Tone Bridge Grazing's Yallaroo blood Hereford steers weighing 370kg, bidding to 440c/kg and $1628.
The next two pens of nine steers in each, went to Welldon Beef at 434c/kg and 438c/kg to cost $1485 and $1494 respectively for steers weighing 342kg and 341kg.
Harvey Beef paid the top of $1906 and 420c/kg for heavy steers weighing 454kg from Kau & Sons, as well as 10 weighing 369kg for $1603 and 434c/kg.
Emu Downs saw their top pen of Angus steers weighing 409kg also go to Harvey Beef, returning $1741 at 426c/kg.
The first draft of the annual offering from RF & RE Walker, Wilga, resulted in the first 11 calves weighing 411kg go to Harvey Beef for $1746 when making 424c/kg.
Later in the sale Jock Embry, Nutrien Livestock, Busselton/Margaret River and Mr Abbs took pens of Walker's calves for up to $1633 and $1613.
The top price of 532c/kg was paid by Maywill Farms for six Walker calves weighing 284kg that sold for $1511.
A run of several pens from Silverlands, Bridgetown, saw the first five pens go to Brett Chatley, Nutrien Livestock, Manjimup, to a top of $1661 paid for 10 weighing 353kg at 470c/kg.
The vibe before the sale was that a number of buyers were there to buy future breeders and competed like there was no tomorrow.
The first pen of 10 quality Angus heifers from the Wylie Group topped the females at $2074 when Mr Chatley bid to 566c/kg for the 366kg heifers.
Mr Chatley secured four pens for his clients G & K Nicolaou & Son, Yanmah, with the others costing $1980, $1979 and $1820 and between 544-560c/kg.
READ MORE:
Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livetock, Brunswick/Harvey, secured three pens, paying $1791, $1775 and $1755 and up to 532c/kg.
Welldon Beef also wanted more breeders and competed on every pen before buying six pens of lighter weights for up to $1656 and 500c/kg.
Mr Abbs bought the last pen of these heifers for $1342 when the 291kg heifers sold at 460c/kg.
The best of the Silverlands heifers went to Mr McDonnell for $1438 and 440c/kg while Mr Abbs bought several pens for up to $1386.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
ELDERS auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said vendors presented another quality yarding of weaners at Boyanup.
"Values increased on the previous week's sale and sold to strong competition from feeders and graziers," Mr Watling said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.