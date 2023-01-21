Farm Weekly
$6m Tourism Flood Recovery Package to help Kimberley tourism

January 21 2023 - 11:00am
Business and tourism has taken a major hit with heavy flooding in the Kimberley. Picture by Callum Lamond.

The State government announced a $6 million Tourism Flood Recovery Package yesterday afternoon to support Kimberley tourism businesses that are struggling in the wake of devastating flooding in the region.

