There were a number of vendors to sell between 15 and 65 steers in the line-up and those to see there pens sell at more than $1800 included RA & MA Wright, Kojonup, which sold 16 averaging 422kg for $1889 and Casual Flats, Peaceful Bay, with 15 weighing for 420kg achieved the same value, while Webster Grazing, Denmark, collected $1880 for 12 weighing 420kg.