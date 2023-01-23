Farm Weekly
WA Government finalises strategy to reconnect Great Northern Highway

Updated January 23 2023 - 10:37pm, first published 10:23pm
There are plans to reconnect transport links in Fitzroy Crossing after recent flooding.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti has today outlined the State government's plan to reconnect the Great Northern Highway at Fitzroy Crossing.

