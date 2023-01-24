THE first of GRDC's Summer Sesh series was held in Mandurah last Wednesday, attracting a large turnout from farmers and industry professionals.
There were a range of different speakers talking on a variety of topics, from weather forecasting to the future of machinery.
Kondinin Group general manager and research engineer Ben White provided an update on 'what's around the corner' in the AgTech space - from automated tractors to the electrification of machinery.
Former Bureau of Meteorology media and communications manager Neil Bennett provided insights into weather and how to interpret the forecasts that the bureau produces.
GRDC western region grower relations manager Jo Wheeler said the popular Summer Sesh series provided an opportunity for those involved in the grains industry to discuss, in a relaxed setting, ideas about issues affecting grower profitability.
MORE CROPPING RELATED READS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.