A PERFECT economic storm is set to hit northern WA's pastoral industry - surged by record-breaking floodwaters, livestock losses and significant destruction to critical infrastructure and roads.
In January, ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie dumped up to 800 millimetres of rain over parts of the vast Kimberley region in the space of a week.
The once-in-a-century flooding event created a 50-kilometres wide inland sea and sent 60,000 cubic metres of water per second down the Fitzroy River.
To paint a picture, that's more than five billion cubic metres per day - enough water to fill two million Olympic sized swimming pools or roughly nine Sydney Harbours, and the same amount of water Perth uses in 20 years.
Three weeks later, pastoralists are reeling from the havoc wreaked with no access to markets including beef processing and the live export trade.
The State's only northern-based abattoir - Kimberley Meat Company - was forced to suspend operations for the foreseeable future, after floodwaters left cattle yards at the site inaccessible.
Fortunately, the plant itself escaped any major damage and can still be accessed via road from Broome.
Kimberley Meat Company chief executive officer Michael Rapattoni said while the plant was open for business, holding capacity and cattle were needed to operate and offer northern pastoralists a much-needed cashflow during flood recovery.
Mr Rapattoni said - depending on the weather - business operations could resume when roads and transport routes were repaired or reinstated.
He said such repairs were urgent, given large sections of the Great Northern Highway were decimated and much of the Kimberley was cut-off from the rest of Australia.
"Any rain from now would top up the already flooded areas and given the wet season has only just begun, a long enough dry spell is unlikely for many weeks or months," Mr Rapattoni said.
"If we were forced to close indefinitely the impact would be felt right across the Kimberley, Pilbara and northern Australia.
"KMC is the only export accredited facility within more than 2000km."
It would be a hefty loss for the business and region, given the plant only re-opened last year, with plans to undergo a $35 million expansion to boost processing capacity.
Mr Rapattoni said all proposed capital works and expenditure for this has been reprioritised, until the full impacts of the flood were better understood.
He said the timing of repairs remained largely unknown, as the government, military and industry worked together to create a recovery plan for the massive cleanup job that lies ahead.
"The west Kimberley is cut off from the east, but can still be accessed from the south.
"Getting infrastructure to the area is possible, I think human resources would prove most challenging.
"In terms of our own infrastructure, we are trying to source alternative cattle yards as a temporary solution.
"However, we have not yet found one given much of the region has been damaged."
As pastoralists start counting their losses, KMC is focused on supporting those with cattle ready for processing by providing a commercial option in recovery.
Currently, the plant is taking enquiries from those who are wanting to sell cattle.
READ MORE:
All existing markets are set to become available when operations resume, with high demand for lean Australian beef expected from the United States and Asian markets, after long periods of drought.
Mr Rapattoni said another priority was accessing and feeding stranded livestock, which had shown signs of fatigue and losing condition.
He said if the abattoir remained closed, it was unlikely many cattle would survive the long transport distance of 2000km to the next nearest processing facility.
"Pastoralists are also concerned about the environmental and health impacts of rotting carcases in waters.
"This has been observed across the flood plain.
"As an industry, getting feed to stock will become critical as waters recede over the weeks and months ahead."
There are more than 90 operational staff - located between Derby and Broome - employed at the Kimberley-based plant.
Staff are currently on stand down, with those in Derby requiring evacuation.
Mr Rapattoni said a skeleton crew was undertaking maintenance and monitoring works at the abattoir, with alternative options being investigated for the remaining workforce during the period of uncertainty.
He said if no options were found, staff would be forced to leave the area in search of employment.
"The impact of losing employment opportunities and staff in the region shouldn't be underestimated.
"Attracting and retaining workers to the region is always very challenging and KMC is a significant employer, who also provides training opportunities for high school students.
"The cost of employment in regional areas through provision of accommodation, transport and training provides substantial economic benefits to the towns in which we operate.
"If businesses like KMC were forced to close, the economic and social impacts will be widespread."
