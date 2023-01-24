Farm Weekly
Northern pastoralists still cut off from markets

By Brooke Littlewood
January 25 2023 - 10:00am
Kimberley Meat Company chief executive officer Michael Rapattoni said road and transport route repairs were urgent, given large sections of the Great Northern Highway were decimated and much of the Kimberley was cut-off from the rest of Australia. Picture supplied.

A PERFECT economic storm is set to hit northern WA's pastoral industry - surged by record-breaking floodwaters, livestock losses and significant destruction to critical infrastructure and roads.

