COSTING the agricultural sector dearly, the Kwinana Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) has undertaken industrial action which has disrupted grain exports from CBH's Kwinana grain terminal throughout January.
CBH have been compared to "Jekyll and Hyde" by MUA assistant branch secretary Jeff Cassar due to their continuous backflipping on workforce agreements.
However, it appears that yesterday the two parties may have found a resolution, with MUA calling off the strike planned for Friday, January 27.
According to Mr Cassar, an "agreement in principle" has been reached on all outstanding matters, with drafting to be finalised today.
He was optimistic that the agreement would go ahead, despite CBH agreeing to similar terms last year only to backflip on them later.
Shadow Ports and Agriculture Minister, Colin de Grussa believes the McGowan Labor Government should have intervened in the proposed industrial action, especially given the high output this season.
With the 2022/23 grain harvest already exceeding the record 21.3 million tonnes handled by CBH during last year's harvest, the logistics network is under severe pressure.
"It is absolutely vital that shipping schedules for the export of grain are not interrupted, as this could cause severe logistical constraints across the entire grain handling network," Mr de Grussa said.
Mr de Grussa said the MUA know "only too well" the implications of a strike on the agricultural sector and have chosen this time to "inflict maximum damage"
"The MUA has a long track record of showing a flagrant disregard for our agricultural sector, as displayed by the actions at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
Actions by the MUA during the pandemic resulted in millions of dollars of farm and mining machinery held at the Fremantle port or diverted to eastern seaboard ports, costing those industries millions of dollars more and risking significant economic harm to the state.
Of equal concern to Mr de Grussa is the lack of proactive action by the McGowan Labor Government "bringing this uncooperative union into line" when the consequences inflict damage on the state's economy.
"Once again, it seems as though placating Labor's internal union politics is more important than Western Australia's agricultural sector, and the state's economy" Mr de Grussa said.
"One thing is for certain, when it comes to the MUA, the silence and lack of action from the McGowan Government is deafening."
To members of the MUA, the "bizarre twists and turns" of the negotiation has highlighted the lack of unison and communication within CBH.
"I don't deal with any private companies that have got the layers of management and the numbers of managers that CBH has got," Mr Cassar said.
"It just makes them less functional, and less efficient.
"I've been doing this job for 10 years, I have never witnessed anything like this.
"The really strange thing with this one is I wouldn't even call it adversarial - it doesn't feel like CBH is doing this to provoke a fight, it feels like they're doing it because they're so disorganised."
A CBH spokesperson said they had "negotiated in good faith" to try and reach a resolution, and had been "very disappointed" with the MUA's decision to continue their strike over the month.
"The first half of the calendar year is the peak shipping window for the Australian grains industry when growers can get the highest prices for their grain and any impact on shipping during this window directly impacts WA grain growers' profitability," they said.
"An inability to ship the record crop threatens Western Australia's grain industry and regional economies."
