People in the De Grey River catchment in the Pilbara have been advised to take action now as minor flooding is expected today.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services has issued an alert at 9.59am today, saying water will be fast flowing and levels will rise quickly.
No significant rainfall has been recorded in the past 48 hours, however showers and thunderstorms have been forecast for the next few days which may produce renewed river level rises.
River level rises and areas of flooding may adversely affect road conditions.
Some roads may become impassable and some communities may be isolated.
Check road conditions before travelling:
Roads have been closed including:
Roads open to high clearance four-wheel drives only but monitor conditions and exercise extreme caution due to water/debris over road:
Roads open to high clearance four-wheel drives and trucks only but monitor conditions and exercise extreme caution due to water/debris over road:
Roads open but monitor conditions and exercise extreme caution due to water/debris over road:
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting Travel Map or by contacting your local government authority.
