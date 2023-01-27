CAN you say that when you buy your meat, you talk to the beef producer who raised it?
For customers at Our Farm The Village Butchery in Attadale, this is a reality.
Butcher shop owner Paul Hawkins and his family own Qa 1000 hectare property at Boyup Brook focusing on rearing Hereford and Angus cattle to supply their new found business.
Since opening its doors in May 2022, the business has had its fair share of successes and is proudly run by experienced butcher Rob Corrie.
Mr Hawkins farms at Boyup Brook 60 per cent of the time and the remainder he is also in the shop.
The business was formed to vertically integrate the farming enterprise and market their own beef.
"It was a great starting point for us to give people the opportunity to taste what good meat should taste like," Mr Hawkins said.
"We wanted to form a more compact paddock-to-plate theory."
The Hawkins family and Mr Corrie's aim with Our Farm Butchery is to make their customers feel like it's their farm too, to be part of a community and that they know where they are sourcing their beef from.
The business prides itself on its ethical farming approach and traceability.
This year is shaping up to be a big one for the Our Farm community and their new customers.
"We have a great range of ideas and products coming online and also have a very experienced and highly qualified butcher, Steve Fisher joining our team," Mr Hawkins said.
"It's exciting for everyone and we look forward to seeing customers enjoy the progression."
The Hawkins family and their staff share the same motto, to offer a modern take on traditional butchering for meat that tastes as it should, offering affordability, accessibility and excellent, knowledgeable service while producing high quality, sustainably processed meat.
After taking a hiatus from the industry, having worked in it since he was 15, Mr Corrie is more passionate than ever and says he
thoroughly enjoys running and managing the store.
At all stages of the process, everyone involved ensures the animals receive the best care.
The wide-range of fresh products ensures no one is left out, offering gluten free options, boating packs, camping packs, bulk orders and catering packs.
Upon arrival at the store, you are welcomed by a cabinet of fresh cuts of meat, fresh eggs from Blackstump Farm, Boyup Brook, various condiments and pre-made meals.
The team freshly prepares marinated meats, lasagne, small pies and family pies, spaghetti bolognese, Thai green curry and sausage rolls weekly.
The meat aspect of the butcher shop is predominantly beef, as it's their best seller but it also sells pork, lamb and chicken.
Staff prepare cuts of beef such as, rib-eye, porterhouse, T-bone, rump, fillet, loin, cubed beef, strip beef, sausages, mince and patties.
"At the moment, people are really after low and slow style beef to cook at home, like the cubed beef," Mr Corrie said.
To reduce waste from the butcher shop and ensure the whole carcase is used, the Hawkins family also owns Long Paddock Burger Co, only a few stores up from Our Farm The Village.
This store is managed by Jyden Tan and poses as the perfect offload for the butcher's trimmings.
"We thought, why not start a burger bar?," Mr Hawkins said.
"It has been pretty successful and popular since we opened it in July."
With clients describing the burgers as sensational and only situated two stores down from the butcher shop, it is the definition of convenient.
"We process and make the patties at the butcher shop and then send them down to the burger shop," Mr Corrie said.
"We also supply the burger shop with steaks, so steak burgers are on the menu too.
"The quality of our beef really just makes the burger."
The quality cattle from the Hawkins family farm are both grassfed and grainfed.
Roughly 90-100 head of cattle will be sent to custom lotfeeders that the family uses to finish its grainfed cattle off before being sent to the Dardanup Butchering Company (DBC).
The remaining cattle will finish out their grazing at Forrest View as grassfed cattle before also going to DBC.
"The cattle are sent to the custom feedlot at 350kg where they go on to spend 80-105 days," Mr Hawkins said.
To ensure a clean, ethical product, the cattle are fed grain from Semini Custom Feeds, Treeton.
"Semini's feed doesn't contain any urea, so we can ensure our meat will taste better and be a cleaner, more natural product," Mr Hawkins said.
The aim is a consistent liveweight of 550kg to enter the butcher shop to dress about 220-250kg.
"We are currently getting animals around the 600kg liveweight mark and dressing 300-400kg, but want to try to bring those figures down," Mr Hawkins said.
After being processed at DBC, and receiving an order every Monday, Mr Corrie will bone out, process and hang the beef bodies at the butcher shop.
"Beef has to be hung for two weeks before going onto the shelves," Mr Corrie said.
"We will wet age the rib sets and T-bone steak.
"We will cryovac the rest of the carcase to keep it fresh."
Mr Corrie said that the wet ageing process made the meat more tender and flavoursome, changing the enzymes in the meat, naturally breaking it down.
Although a day in the life of Mr Corrie can be exhausting, the friendly Attadale locals, support from the Hawkins family and his passion for the industry make his work day enjoyable.
The team's unique approach to the paddock to plate motto keeps customers coming back.
"Socialising and receiving feedback from our customers is a massive part of the business," Mr Corrie said.
"People have been giving us really positive feedback," Mr Hawkins said.
Mr Corrie said it could be difficult for people to stray from their normal routine and where they sourced their meat from.
"I think people love talking to an expert and getting advice when they buy their meat, rather than just buying it," Mr Corrie said.
The pair both agree that they have some very competitive prices and are constantly watching the meat market prices.
"People just assume any butcher, including us, is expensive," Mr Hawkins said.
"It isn't a money game for us, we aren't trying to make an insane profit."
READ MORE:
Mr Hawkins said their butcher shop was about giving more people a chance to experience good quality meat at a reasonable price.
They are also seeing more clientele sourcing fresh meat rather than something marinated.
"I really enjoy when clients come back with photos of what they have cooked at home and what our meat has inspired them to cook," Mr Corrie said.
In future, the Our Farm community wants to build up its patronage to get the recognition it deserves
and become Perth's go-to butcher.
"We want to put ourselves on the map," Mr Hawkins said.
"Ultimately, we want to be the place to go for the best meats south of the river in Perth."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.