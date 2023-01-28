A QUALITY line of females met with equally impressive buying interest when they went under the hammer at last week's Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon Female sale at Mt Barker.
Right through the offering a long list of buyers located along the South Coast from Albany to Esperance and also in the South West showed they still had faith in the cattle industry, bidding up strongly on the females, which best suited their requirements, to ensure a solid result for all involved.
While prices were back on last year, agents were happy with the result as they were similar to those achieved in other female sales this year.
In the sale, prices hit a high of $4450 for PTIC Angus heifers, while PTIC cows sold up to $3100 and unmated Angus-Friesian heifers made up to $2400.
All up in the sale the Nutrien Livestock selling team, under the control of auctioneer Harry Carroll, sold 675 females for an average of $2918, which was back $712 on last year, but up $365 on the 2021 sale result.
In comparison, in last year's sale 731 breeders sold for an average of $3630.
PTIC Angus-Friesian heifers
Return vendor the Houden family, The Southden Trust, Redmond, got the sale underway with their usual quality line of PTIC Angus-Friesian heifers.
This year the Houdens offered and sold 44 owner-bred, first-cross, 18 to 24-month-old heifers and they made between $2850 and $3750 to average $3411.
Making the $3750 top price was the first pen of seven offered when it sold to return buyer Steve Dimitriou and his nephew Ethan, J & Y Dimitriou & Sons, Manjimup.
Also heading in the Manjimup direction from the Houden's draft to Twin Lakes Holdings, were seven heifers at $3600 and two at $3300.
Return buyer BJ Panizza Family Trust, Albany, collected two pens of seven from the run at $3550 and another seven for $2850.
All the heifers sold by the Houdens were sired by Quanden Springs Angus bulls and out of Friesian heifers.
They were also back in calf to Quanden Springs Angus bulls, with the pens of seven due to calve from February 24 to April 14, while the pen of two is due from February 24 to May 27.
PTIC first & second cross Angus heifers
In these pens the Hortin family, FV Hortin & Son, Kronkup, was the only vendor.
They offered and sold 29 heifers over four pens for between $2000 and $2500.
It was a pen of nine second cross, which were PTIC to an Angus bull and due from March 20 to April 10, that made the $2500 top price when they sold to PG & E Swallow & Son, Kentdale.
Others to purchase from these pens included W Kranendonk, which picked up three first-cross heifers at $2200 while NR & LP Wilson, Mt Barker, went to $2200 for seven first-cross heifers.
Both lines were PTIC to Angus bulls and due to calve from March 20 to May 5.
PTIC Angus heifers
Not only was the day's $4450 top-priced pen of females sold in the run of PTIC Angus heifers but it was also the largest category in the sale with 260 heifers offered.
By the end of the run all 260 heifers were headed to new pastures at values between $2700 and the day's $4450 top to average $3430.
Leading the charge in the offering and selling the $4450 top-priced pen was the Smith family, Baboo Pastoral Co, Green Range, who offered and sold 34 owner-bred, 20-22mo heifers at an average of $3815.
The top-priced pen of 10 well-grown heifers created a bidding frenzy as soon as Mr Carroll opened the bidding but in the end it was Clinton and Sharon Rayner, Norwood Ridge Pty Ltd, Albany, which outlasted the opposition to take home the pen at $4450.
Along with picking up the top-priced pen the Rayners also purchased a pen of seven from the Baboo offering at $3100.
Ms Rayner said they were chasing females to be foundation breeders for their recently established cattle enterprise after they decided to change direction and go into farming after running a plantation harvesting company in Albany for 15 years.
"We purchased the farm 15 months ago and prior to purchasing our first breeders in December we did a lot of work on the property to get it up to scratch," Mr Rayner said.
"We were looking for females with carcase length and depth of body and also ones carrying Mordallup and Coonamble bloodlines or calves as we like their type.
"With the heifers we purchased in December along with ones we purchased out of the Nutrien Livestock Boyanup mated female sale and with these we are at 84 heifers which is just a little over where we want to be numbers wise.
"Our aim is to run a purebred Angus herd, initially they will all be joined to Angus bulls but in the future we will also look at using either Charolais or Simmental sires over a portion of the herd as a terminal sire."
A second pen of 10 Baboo heifers also made more than $4000 when SJ Panizza Family Trust, Albany, collected it at $4250.
The Baboo heifers were based on Coonamble Angus bloodlines and are PTIC to a low birthweight Coonamble Angus bull with a calving period of March 1 to April 30.
Longtime sale vendor the Forbes family, Dundeal Holdings, Narrikup, were not only one of the biggest vendors in the run offering and selling 46 heifers but they also achieved some of the top prices.
The Forbes heifers, which were PTIC to Angus bulls and due to calve from February 26 and May 3, sold between $3150 and $4050 to average $3510.
Manypeaks-based Lester Pastoral Co was a major buyer of the Dundeal heifers picking up its top-priced pen of eight at $4050 along with pens of nine and six for $3250 and $3350 respectively.
Also bidding up on a pen of eight Dundeal heifers was RJ Garnett & Son, Gnowangerup, which went to $4000 for its selection.
Kalgan-based K & M Farming Trust was another to see its heifers hit the $4000 mark.
K & M Farming offered and sold 40 heifers in five pens of eight.
The owner-bred heifers had all been synchronised AI joined to PCC Farra Fortune and are due to calve on March 15 and the tight calving window appealed to many buyers.
The five pens sold between $3750 and $4000 to average $3870.
Taking the top-priced pen at $4000 was Clinton and Sharon Rayner, who also picked up a second pen at $3900.
The other buyers to snap up the pens were Joh Grazing, Kojonup, at $3900, Lynhurst Grazing Co, at $3800 and Lake Muir Farms Pty Ltd, Manjimup, at $3750.
Regular vendors Luke and Christy Gatti and children Jessica and Fernando, L & C Gatti, Redmond, were the largest vendors in the run with 59 owner-bred, 22mo heifers carrying mainly Coonamble and Tullibardine Angus bloodlines in their pedigrees.
The Gatti family averaged $3447 when all 59 heifers sold between $3000 and $3800.
Nutrien Livestock Great Southern manager Bob Pumphrey was the dominant buyer of the Gatti heifers, purchasing six pens for two different clients.
He purchased two pens of eight at the Gatti's top price of $3800, as well as a pen of eight for $3500 and nine at $3000 for Waymu Farms, Albany.
The other two pens Mr Pumphrey purchased, which contained nine and seven head, were pencilled down at $3200 to RE Fenny, Albany.
Also buying a pen from the Gatti offering was JR Howard, Mt Barker, which picked up eight at $3600.
All the Gatti's heifers were PTIC to Angus bulls and due to calve from March 7 to May 24.
Regular Esperance vendors the Gravestock family, B & K Gravestock, trucked across 47 heifers and they all sold for between $2700 and $3000 to average $2863.
The Gravestock's $3000 top-priced pen contained 10 heifers and sold to JR Howard, while Hellfire Park, Esperance, purchased 10 at $2900 and D & E Hutton, Witchcliffe, purchased two pens of nine at $2850.
The heifers from the Gravestocks are PTIC to Blackrock and Allegria Park Angus bulls and due to calve from March 10 to May 12.
Albany-based RJ & JD Reid saw returns of $3350 and $2950 for pens of six and seven head when they sold to AJ Orr, Cuthbert.
The Reid's heifers are due to drop Angus sired calves from March 5 to April 27.
GA Clarke Nominees Pty Ltd, Kalgan, also sold two pens of heifers.
It sold eight which were 27mo at $3850 to SJ Panizza Family Trust and six that were 24mo for $2850 to D & E Hutton.
Both pens were PTIC to Angus bulls and due to calve from March 11 to April 22.
Rounding out the vendors in the run was DJ, MDJ & M Milne, Esperance, which sold seven heifers for $2750 to the WA College of Agriculture, Denmark.
The Milne's heifers had been AI'd to Warrawee Patrol P29 on June 1, 2022 and then backed up with Angus bulls and are due to calve from May 9.
PTIC Red Angus heifers
Two vendors combined in the PTIC Red Angus heifer pens to offer and sell 17 heifers at an average of $4135 with the prices ranging from $3600 to $4300, which was the second top price overall in the sale.
The Smith family, GJ & TM Smith, Kildarra Red Angus stud, Forest Hill, sold two pens made up of seven and eight head for $4100 and the $4300 top price respectively.
All the Smith's heifers were based on their own Kildarra stud bloodlines and back in calf to a Kildarra Red Angus bull.
They are due to calve from March 26 to June 6.
The Gatti family, L & C Gatti, Redmond, sold two owner-bred heifers, which were PTIC to an Angus bull and due to calve from March 7 to May 24, for $3600 to round out the run.
All three pens of Red Angus heifers were knocked down to Mr Pumphrey, who was bidding for a South West grazier.
PTIC Murray Grey heifers
The Mountford family, Yandilla Grazing Co, Manypeaks, presented two pens of seven Murray Grey heifers based on Melaleuca bloodlines.
The first pen of seven sold to Elders, Manjimup representative Cameron Harris at $3100 while the second pen made $2950 going to the bid of D & E Hutton, Witchcliffe.
Both pens were PTIC to an Angus bull and due to calve from February 18 to April 2.
PTIC cows
A big run of PTIC cows ranging from second through to sixth calvers was offered and these included both pure Angus and Red Angus breeders as well as first and second cross Angus breeders.
All up there were 186 PTIC Angus and Red Angus females offered and these sold between $1950 and $3100 to average $2530.
The largest vendor in these pens was the Chalmer family, Nypin Grazing, Esperance, which offered and sold 135 breeders ranging from second calvers through to fifth calvers as part of a herd reduction due to the sale of a property.
The Chalmer's females sold from $1900 to a top of $3100 twice resulting in an average of $2605 across the 135 head.
Achieving the $3100 top price were the first two pens of second calvers offered, which contained six and 10 head and they were both purchased by Terry Salmeri, TV & GP Salmeri, Boddington, who bid with the assistance of Nutrien Livestock, Williams agent Ben Kealy.
The next best price in the Chalmer's run was $3000 for a pen of eight third calvers bid by E & S Dobbe, Redmond.
There were a number of buyers to purchase multiple pens from the Chalmer's draft and they included Maroondah Farms, Yealering, which purchased two pens of nine second calvers at $2700, two pens of third calvers containing five and eight head at $2750 as well as a pen of six third calvers at $2500.
Also in this category was South Norna Enterprises, Narrikup, which picked up 10 second calvers at $2950, five third calvers for $2850 and five fourth calvers at $2450, while Gillett Bros, Williams, collected nine second calvers at $2800 and six fifth calvers at $1900 and SA & SH Smith, Narrikup, paid $2000 for a pen of seven and a pen of eight fourth calvers.
All the females sold by the Chalmer family were based predominantly on Rennylea and Bannitup Angus bloodlines and PTIC to Rennylea and Bannitup Angus bulls with a calving period from April 1 to June 29.
Kojonup vendors K Sanders & T Kilner offered and sold 24 PTIC Angus cows, which were PTIC to an Angus bull and due to calve from March 27 to May 30 for between $1950 and $2450.
The top price pen at $2450 contained seven second calvers which sold to GR & SL Mead, Boyup Brook.
The Meads also purchased nine fourth calvers at $2350 and sixth fifth calvers at $2300 from the Kojonup offering.
Elleker-based Schaafy's Carpentry had 14 PTIC Angus cows in the line-up.
These reached a high of $2700 for four third calvers, which were PTIC to an Angus bull, when RF Williams, Denmark, had the final bid on the pen.
The Hortin family, FV Hortin & Sons, sold a significant run of 63 PTIC first and second cross Angus cows that ranged from second through to fourth calvers.
The Hortins saw returns between $2300 and $3500 for their pens to finish with an average of $2710 over the line.
Making the $3500 top price in the Hortin's offering were eight second cross females, which are PTIC to a Coonamble Angus bull and due to calve from April 5 for 15 days, when they sold to Narribri Pty Ltd, Marbellup.
The main buyer of the Hortin's females was RL Cake & Co, Napier and Gairdner, which collected five pens for between $2600 and $3000.
The Cakes paid a top of $3000 for eight second cross females which are PTIC to a Coonamble Angus bull and due to calve from April 15 for 10 days.
Also heading to the Cake's property were five second cross females that have a calving period of April 25 to May 10 at $2850 and six second cross cows due from March 20 to May 5 at $2800.
Both lines were PTIC to Coonamble Angus bulls.
Unjoined heifers
A run of unjoined Angus-Friesian and Murray Grey heifers rounded out the offering and there was plenty of attention from buyers on a number of these pens.
Two pens of Angus-Friesian, first-cross, 16mo heifers from Ravenhill Pastoral Trust, Narrikup, kicked the run off and these attracted some intense competition from buyers with the 18 head offered, all selling at an average of $2300 and to a top of $2400.
Youngs Siding producers PM & PH Green collected the second pen of nine offered at the $2400 top price while the first pen of nine sold to BW & AM Ross, Denmark, at $2200.
There were 44 unjoined, 2yo Murray Grey heifers based on Tatteria blood, offered by two Esperance vendors and they all sold for between $1300 and $2300 to average $1545.
The $2300 top price was paid by Kevin Beal, KR Beal, Torbay, for a pen of eight from Triple M Transport.
Another pen of eight from Triple M Transport sold at $1650 to LE & WD Spinks, Albany.
Scapen Nominees Pty Ltd sold three pens containing 10, nine and nine head and they all sold to Mr Pumphrey at $1300.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
NUTRIEN Livestock, Mt Barker agent and sale auctioneer Harry Carroll said it was a very good yarding of proven and future breeders, which was made up predominantly of Angus and Angus cross females.
"There was solid demand throughout the offering from buyers located along the South Coast from Albany to Esperance as well as across to the South West," Mr Carroll said.
"The values compared to last year's sale were back, however when compared to other female sales this season they were very similar.
"The PTIC heifers sold on par with expectations while the PTIC cows sold relative to quality and type.
"Some of the lines of unmated heifers were probably the dearest category in the offering with a couple of pens of Angus-Friesians selling to exceptional money."
