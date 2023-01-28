Farm Weekly
Baboo Pastoral heifers make $4500 at Great Southern Blue Ribbon Female sale

By Jodie Rintoul
January 28 2023 - 11:00am
Prices reached a high of $4450 for a pen of PTIC Angus heifers from Baboo Pastoral, Green Range, when it was purchased by Norwood Ridge Pty Ltd, Albany. With the top-priced heifers and others purchased by the Albany-based enterprise were Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Mt Barker agent Harry Carroll (left), Norwood Ridge employee Roy Venn and Norwood Ridge owners Sharon and Clinton Rayner.

A QUALITY line of females met with equally impressive buying interest when they went under the hammer at last week's Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon Female sale at Mt Barker.

