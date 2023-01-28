Farm Weekly
Cops hunt 3m croc in town's main street

By Annie Hesse
January 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Police officers turned into crocodile hunters on Australia Day, after a rogue reptile was found wandering down the main street of a north Australian country town.

