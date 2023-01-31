Top industry trends in Australia's agricultural sector

This is branded content.

The digital age has heralded some new, highly promising technological trends that may see Australia's farmers producing greater yields than ever before. Picture Shutterstock

As one of Australia's oldest export industries, the agricultural sector has already experienced some monumental evolutions over the past two or three hundred years.



But the digital age has heralded some new, highly promising technological trends that may see Australia's farmers producing greater yields than ever before.

Alongside these technological innovations, agricultural corporations are also experiencing external pressures to cater to a growing 'plant-based' and eco-conscious global consumer market. So with all these factors considered, what changes can we hope to expect from Australia's agricultural sector in 2023 and beyond?



We'll be taking a closer look at the top emerging industry trends that can be observed in Australia's agricultural industry today, as well as how we can expect these trends to transform the industry in the years to come.

IIoT agriculture technologies

Securing farm insurance in Australia comes with a myriad of benefits for both large-scale commercial farms and hobby farmers alike. Not only is this unique insurance policy designed to help provide cover for farmers in the event of property damage due to adverse weather conditions amongst other risk factors, but policies can also provide cover for farm equipment, vehicles, and other machinery.



This particular offering is becoming increasingly crucial with the development of modern, digital agricultural hardware like IIoT farming technologies.

Technologies like animal tracking devices, scanners, and even digital weighing scales for monitoring livestock all fall under the umbrella of IIoT agricultural technologies, as well as the computers, tablets, and other connected personal devices that are used to access industry management software.



As these technologies are becoming just as essential for managing (and automating) farming operations as tractors and electric fencing, farmers will want to be insured in the event of machinery or equipment breakdowns just as much as they should seek cover for property damage or personal injuries.

As IIoT farming technologies are becoming increasingly accessible to farmers managing properties of varying scales and scopes, investing in the maintenance of these digital tools and technologies is a necessary component of ensuring the longevity of your agricultural business or even your independent operations, for hobbyists.



Be sure to consult with a financial advisor if you're uncertain about which farm insurance policies are best suited to providing cover for your property and its contents.

Precision farming

With the sheer number of agricultural exports being loaded onto cargo ships in Australian ports each and every day and the reduction in arable land due to urban developments and climate impacts, there are some concerns that Australia's agricultural sector will reach its limit with regards to production.



If a bottleneck does occur with regards to production, market analysts surmise that this could subsequently result in a hit to the cost-efficiency of agriculture as an export industry.

So what's the solution here? Aussie farmers and natural scientists have been tasked with the goal of "producing more with less" or in other words, streamlining production to maximise yields and profitability whilst also reducing the overall land required for industry operations.



This industry focus has been referred to as 'precision farming', predominantly due to the fact that

IIoT agricultural technologies are actually highly valuable when it comes to precision farming, as these technologies are designed to provide real-time data on factors like water and fertiliser usage, harvest times, soil quality, and other metrics that may impact on the quality of a crop yield.



In utilising this data, Aussie farmers can identify opportunities for minute changes in their production processes to boost crop yields and perhaps even improve water conservation and the energy efficiency of their farming operations.

Climate-resilient crops

With Australia being subject to a slew of natural disasters and extremely adverse weather conditions or fluctuations as a direct result of climate change, farmers are naturally growing more concerned about maintaining steady production over the course of a financial year.



Naturally, with so much being left to chance, farmers are seeking any means to adapt to changing weather patterns and deliver consistently high yields regardless of what climate conditions are thrown their way.

Sadly, not all crops are feasible to grow in the face of changing local weather patterns or the increased risk of flooding that has been experienced along Australia's east coast during La Nia summers and their signature low-pressure storms.



Similarly, warming temperatures or more humid weather conditions can result in the breeding of pests that destroy select crops like corn or wheat, and perhaps even in stressing livestock, which can impact animal agricultural productivity.

Thankfully, research is currently being conducted in the efficacy and development of climate-resilient crops. Agricultural scientists work with and within Aussie farms in order to create highly resilient varieties of Australia's most profitable and highly consumed crops.



These include disease-resistant varieties of rice, wheat, soy, chickpeas and other beans and legumes that are used for food production both domestically and abroad.

Diversification of agricultural products

Finally, this wouldn't be a complete exploration of the evolution of Australia's agricultural sector if we didn't discuss the shift to socially conscious consumption that has been transforming the modern human diet.



With more research emerging on the negative environmental impacts of animal agriculture, many eco-conscious consumers across the globe have been taking efforts to reduce their meat consumption or even cut out animal products entirely, just to keep their carbon footprint as minimal as possible.

This has prompted a subsequent shift in the demand for meat alternatives such as plant-based meats and other plant proteins that can be used as a substitute for meat when cooking at home.



As a result, Australian agricultural enterprises have been developing strategies for growing more grains and legumes for human consumption rather than producing for animal agricultural operations.

But there's more at play when it comes to the diversification of Australia's agricultural products than you may be expecting. There are other emerging industries that are incredibly promising for Australia's own agricultural sector from a purely economical standpoint.



Industries like medicinal marijuana, insect farming, camel harvesting, and even industrial hemp are growing larger in Australia, with substantial growth projections that suggest our agricultural sector has the potential to become global market leaders in these as well as other more mainstream agricultural industries.



As we've reached a cross-section between digital transformation and growing demands for sustainable production processes in the face of climate change, Australia's agricultural industry is in a strong position to experience monumental growth and developments over the coming years.

