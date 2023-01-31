Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA opposition elects new leadership team

By Aaron Bunch
January 31 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby Mettam is WA's new Liberal leader while the Nationals' Shane Love leads the state Opposition. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)

Shane Love is Western Australia's new opposition leader, while Libby Mettam has taken the state's top Liberal Party job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.