WA opposition elects new leadership team

Shane Love is Western Australia's new opposition leader, while Libby Mettam has taken the state's top Liberal Party job.
Mr Love was also unanimously elected Nationals WA leader on Monday after Mia Davies last week announced her resignation.
"We'll be trying to hold this (Labor) government to account for the failures we are experiencing right across (WA) in areas such as housing, in crime and in all the health problems," he told reporters.
Earlier, Ms Mettam was named the Liberal's leader after incumbent David Honey pulled out of a vote for the job.
"I put myself forward as leader after considerable reflection and consultation with my colleagues as well as the broader community," she said.
Ms Mettam said the party's parliamentary team had not been as effective as it should have been and it no longer had the broad support it once enjoyed.
"We are listening (and) I understand the internal issues in the party have left some of our supporters disillusioned and can't stand by and assume these issues will fix themselves," she said.
Ms Mettam said there would be changes to her team and it was clear a new direction was needed.
Mr Honey said he was disappointed to lose the top post and he stood down after discussions with the party room.
He said he would remain as member for Cottesloe.
"I have the greatest respect for Libby and I will be doing everything that I possibly can to support Libby but also support the Liberal Party and make sure that we go forward to the 2025 election with the best chance of winning," he said.
Meanwhile, Ms Mettam also confirmed she intended to strip Nick Goiran, who is said to be a member of the powerful internal faction known as "The Clan", of his shadow portfolios.
Asked about fellow clan member Peter Collier and his position, Ms Mettam said she would have more to say in coming days.
"This a line in the sand. This is a reset for the Liberal Party," she said.
"The issues that have dogged the party surrounding the so-called clan will not be part of my leadership going forward."
Mr Collier issued a statement soon after apologising to Ms Mettam and the party for inappropriate language in private chat messages that were made public.
Ms Mettam and Mr Honey are WA's only Liberal MPs in the lower house after the party was hammered at the 2021 state election.
The Nationals won four seats and the two parties formed an alliance with Ms Davies as opposition leader.
Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud welcomed Mr Love to the top job, saying he had the experience and skills for the role.
"I know Mr Love will do a fantastic job and give Western Australia the best possible chance of forming a coalition government at the next election," he said.
Mr Love was previously deputy opposition leader and deputy Nationals WA leader and has served as member for Moore since 2013.
Peter Rundle was elected Nationals deputy leader.
