Kondinin Group puts silo sealing claims to the test

By Jasmine Peart
February 1 2023 - 10:00am
According to Kondinin Group researcher Ben White, passing the Australian Standard for sealing is essential for effective fumigation to eradicate weevils and insect pests in stored grain.

WHILE they may look similar, all silos are not created equal according to a recent report by the Kondinin Group, which found that not all silos were passing the Australian Standard for sealing.

