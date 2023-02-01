WHILE a record-breaking harvest will challenge and expose the weaknesses of any system, it has also highlighted discontent with the CBH Group from some graingrowers.
The CBH Shareholders' Association, formed at the end of last year, believes that while "times are good" it is important to take care of the things that good times depend on - what is left of the co-operative CBH established a century ago.
The new organisation will hold its first public meeting, at the Merredin Bowling Club from 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 8.
This will give growers a chance to raise their concerns and will be followed by drinks at 4pm.
The people behind the new group say it was formed to bridge the gap between growers and CBH, and their hopes are not to cause division, but rather protect its co-operative nature.
"We want to speak up about the concern and generate thinking among the growers about the future of their organisation," said CBH Shareholders' Association chief executive officer James Ferguson.
At the meeting, he said the new group hopes to chat with farmers about the problems and challenges in their zones and gauge the feelings of growers regarding harvest and CBH.
The main issues they are looking to discuss with growers are:
Shipping slots
High on their list of gripes is the lack of shipping slots for graingrowers, something Mr Ferguson argues would never happen to an iron ore giant such as Rio Tinto.
He said if a grain buyer wanted 30,000 tonnes of grain, they had to negotiate with the owner of a shipping slot, or wait for 12 months or more for a slot to become available.
"This is more than strange given that CBH owns four ports in Western Australia," Mr Ferguson said.
"It is inconceivable that Rio Tinto would build a port and loading facilities and then find some other firm that has filled all the shipping slots."
Mr Ferguson said in the past 50 years the iron ore industry has geared itself to ship 1.88 million tonnes per day, while the grains industry which has been in WA for twice as long, struggles to deliver more than 1.2mt per month (0.04mt per day) into the Kwinana Terminal.
According to Mr Ferguson, Kwinana Terminal was designed to ship more than 40mt per annum, but reports suggest it struggles to receive 14mt into storage per annum.
With increased demand due to the Ukraine-Russia War, he said it was essential for grain to be leaving the country as soon as possible.
"Grain prices are so high because people are desperate for grain and here we are, only shipping 0.4mt a day," Mr Ferguson said.
"WA has the grain but apparently can't deliver it until perhaps the need is passed and the price is less.
"This fact is the principal reason that WA graingrowers are receiving as much as 20 per cent less than the current world price."
Rebates
While many growers have welcomed the decision to invest $168 million from last year's surplus into upgrading the current system, the association believes this is unfair to those farmers who marketed their grain through CBH's Marketing and Trading Division (M&T).
Association president Bill Cowan said the error is to take a trading surplus from the subset of growers who sold their grain to M&T to invest in the system which will benefit all growers.
"This would mean that the few loyal farmers who market through CBH would be paying for infrastructure that nearly every grain grower uses, creating the free rider effect," Mr Cowan said.
"Any surplus made from M&T should be returned to the growers who marketed it, thus maximising the returns to those growers."
They also believe a co-operative shouldn't be cutting rebates to their growers in order to finance upgrades.
Instead, Mr Ferguson believes CBH should be borrowing money from growers, creating an entirely equitable way of spreading the cost across every tonne of grain in the system.
He said by paying an additional $1.08 on every tonne delivered into the system, $168m can be borrowed at 5pc and repaid over 10 years with a harvest averaging 20mt per annum.
Mr Ferguson said if the harvest fell to 15mt, the cost would rise to about $1.25/t.
"The current CBH approach is to clobber the subset of growers who contributed grain to M&T by $16.80/t," Mr Ferguson said.
"This is not the way a co-operative should operate.
CBH Shareholders' Association vice-president Bob Iffla said he understood why they hadn't received a rebate when CBH suffered a big loss four years ago.
However, given the large profit CBH has made so far this year, he said he expected a rebate - as did most farmers he spoke to.
Logistical problems
An overarching concern for this season is the logistical feat CBH must undertake to get a massive harvest to port.
Mr Cowan said better systems need to be put in place, including the State and Federal government working together to create better roads and rail facilities.
For farms that are further away from port, they experience not only the penalty of higher freight costs, but also the penalty of not getting grain to port on time.
A majority of Esperance grain was transported by truck to port, and areas that had a good rail system were still trucking to get rid of last year's carry-over.
READ MORE:
This raises the question why rail is not utilised for the transportation of grain, as railfreight is about 17 times cheaper per kilometre than road freight.
"I believe part of the answer is to revive the rail network, especially given the importance of reducing emissions," Mr Ferguson said.
"I think there's a good case to be made for extending the rail network, it's also in the community's interest to keep the trucks off the road."
Private trader or co-operative?
The CBH Shareholders' Association believes CBH's approach mimics that of a private trader, rather than acting as a co-operative.
Without the co-operative nature of CBH, the WA grain crop would never have grown to the size that it is, Mr Ferguson said.
"These are the things which helped the industry get to the size - having got to the size, are we going to throw it all away?" he asked.
One of the first principles of a co-operative is that there should be "democratic control," and according to the trio, "democracies are hard to find at the moment".
"We believe that CBH should be driven from, like all good associations, the bottom up and and not dictated to from management," Mr Cowan said.
A CBH spokesman said it was aware of the formation of the CBH Shareholders Association and its planned meeting in February.
"We look forward to engaging with all the growers at the upcoming annual general meeting and member forums and providing an update on their co-operative and answering any questions they have,'' the spokesman said.
