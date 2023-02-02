Farm Weekly
Steer calves sell to $1872 at WALSA Boyanup sale

By Rob Francis
February 2 2023 - 4:00pm
Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner (left) discussed the line-up on offer, with Allen Neil, Waroona, before the sale. During the sale both Mr Gardiner and Mr Neil purchased several pens of calves.

THE WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week continued the trend of the past couple of weeks with values holding and even lifting slightly in places.

