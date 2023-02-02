THE WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week continued the trend of the past couple of weeks with values holding and even lifting slightly in places.
SALE SUMMARY:
The quality and weight continues to astound as the season continues with another exceptional offering of nearly 1200 weaners for buyers.
The usual bidders lined the rail and extra support from live shipping orders helped values, while the usual lotfeeders, agents and graziers also helped keep competition strong.
Steer calves topped at $1872 and 526c/kg, in the Elders section, while heifers reached $1641 and 432c/kg in the Nutrien Livestock offering.
Overall the yarding averaged $1450 across the 1196 calves sold.
Elders
Elders sold 12 pens before achieving its top steer price and also the day's top steer price of $1872, paid by Greg Jones for a single steer weighing 485 kilograms from G & CR Musitano, Brunswick.
The sale started with 10 Angus calves weighing 403kg from F Pessotto & Sons, Manjimup and these went to Harvey Beef at 422c/kg to cost $1702.
The next pen weighing 371kg went to Busselton after Elders, Busselton representative Jacques Martinson bid to 426c/kg to cost his client $1580.
Semini Enterprises, Treeton, paid 424c/kg and $1567 for 20 Angus weighing 369kg from Cherry View Estate before adding eight sold by TP & SA Aldridge for $1574.
Graeme Brown, buying for Bassem Dabbah, took eight Aldridge calves weighing 336kg at 454c/kg to cost $1529, before adding 11 sold by G & CR Musitano for $1544 and 456c/kg.
Mr Jones operated all sale, starting with two steers weighing 480kg from Callanish Grazing, Donnybrook, that just missed top price when they sold for $1852 and 386c/kg.
Elders, Nannup and Busselton agent Terry Tarbotton started his spending spree with eight calves from BW & MJ Patterson that cost $1473 and 488c/kg.
Nine weighing 336kg in the next pen from Cherry View Estate joined them at $1539 and 488c/kg.
Elders, Waroona representative Wade Krawczyk then took two pens of calves from G & CR Musitano, including the top-priced cents per kilogram pen of the day at 526c/kg bid for nine weighing 275kg to cost $1446.
Other more active buyers were Mr Brown, buying for Bassem Dabbah and Springfield Farms, along with Rodney Galati clerking his purchases to Livestock Shipping Services and Galati Family Trust, Brunswick, paying to a top of $1449 for calves from RG Procopio, Nannup.
The Elders heifer run started with the run's top price, $1632 paid for seven Charolais cross from Callanish Grazing, Donnybrook, when bought by Mr Jones at 388c/kg.
Another eight weighing 303kg cost Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, $1281 at 422c/kg.
Harris Beef Enterprises took nine of the Procopio heifers with the 389kg heifers costing $1511 at 388c/kg.
Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper bid to 396c/kg to secure nine weighing 368kg, costing $1460.
Ten Murray Grey heifers from Mirana Pty Ltd topped at 428c/kg, going to Mr Krawczyk.
Nutrien Livestock
The Nutrien Livestock offering started with several pens of outstanding quality and weight steers from The Benger Cow Depot, with the first pen of 14 weighing 445kg topping the Nutrien Livestock steer offering at $1869 when bought at 420c/kg by Galati Family Trust.
Mr Jones then snapped up two pens of seven and eight respectively, for $1785 and $1742 for 416 and 418c/kg.
Harris Beef Enterprises then paid $1699 and 440c/kg for eight weighing 386kg.
Yoralyn saw its nine go to the bid of Mr Jones to return $1711 with Elders, Capel representative Rob Gibbings taking another nine for $1709.
Nine Angus weighing 432kg from GW & KA Gray cost Springfield Farms, $1798 and 416c/kg before Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick and Harvey agent Errol Gardiner bid to 430c/kg for 10 steers weighing 404kg, returning vendor F Pessotto & Sons, Manjimup, $1739.
Nutrien Livestock trainee Jordon Dwyer got into the action, taking three pens from Paynedale Farm, paying from $1606 to $1668 from 464 to 442c/kg.
Mr Cooper took both pens of calves from MW Baldock, paying $1624 for the top seven weighing 381kg at 426c/kg.
Rob Giudici, Dardanup, paid $1570 at 438c/kg for 10 weighing 358kg from Durnbond Pty Ltd before Bassem Dabbah was clerked against three pens for $1535, $1548 and $1516 for up to 450c/kg.
Also going onto the boat were pens from MJ & VJ Neil, Denmark, between $1506 and $1516 for a 440c/kg average.
Two pens of Hereford steers sold by NJ & HJ Weise, Collie, both went to Delaney Livestock Services to a top of $1617 at 440c/kg also.
The best of several pens from TV & GP Salmeri, Boddington, topped at $1590, bought by Bassem Dabbah.
Several pens from Silverlands, Bridgetown, sold to $1730 paid by Harvey Beef for 10 weighing 410kg.
A lighter pen of these weighing 266kg went to A J Neil, Waroona, for the top liveweight price in the run of 508c/kg to cost $1354.
The Benger Cow Depot took the day's top heifer price of $1641 when Galati Family Trust bid to 408c/kg for the 402kg Limousin cross heifers.
Mr Martinson paid $1602 for nine Angus sold account Paynedale Farm, as well as $1477 for another 10.
Heifers weighing 280kg from Silverlands achieved the day's top liveweight heifer price at 432c/kg, when knocked down to Bassem Dabbah.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
ELDERS, Donnybrook representative and auctioneer Pearce Watling said it was another good yarding of weaners presented in the sale.
"There was increased live export interest in the sale and this combined with the usual support from local restockers and lotfeeders added to the competition to the market," Mr Watling said.
"Overall values held across both steers and heifers on the previous week's sale."
