THE Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest is passionate about 'Putting Wool Back on the Table' with its #WoolWorkForce campaign launch this year.
The aim is to promote wearing of wool, working with wool and learning about wool.
This year the Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest will be held on Saturday, February 11.
In the past five years, the community of Darkan and visitors to the town have enjoyed a resurgence of their agricultural show after a 60-year absence.
The idea of Sheepfest is to pay tribute to the sheep and wool industry that the town was built on.
Sixteen-year-old Darkan local and WA College of Agriculture, Narrogin, student, Zaine Cuthbert, is proud to be a part of the #WoolWorkForce campaign, after recently being employed for sheep yard work during shearing on a local farm.
Mr Cuthbert said she has always had a passion for farming ever since I was little.
"I have always wanted to go down the pathway of agriculture," Mr Cuthbert said.
"I am currently attending the WA College of Agriculture, Narrogin, where I am immersing myself in ag out in the paddock and in the classroom.
"Narrogin Ag has given me opportunities to attend the Perth Royal Show and other shows in junior judging competitions, learning from the best.
"It has been great learning about the sheep industry.
"Over the holidays, I have been lucky enough to get a job with a local Darkan farmer, backlining sheep and learning about the industry at shearing time.
"Working with sheep over the school holidays and at Ag School has given me the experience within the sheep industry, which I would love to work in when I finish my studies."
The Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest continues to highlight what communities can achieve when they work together, volunteering ultimately shines a light on what makes living in the country so great.
Special guest presenter and award winner, Emily Riggs founder of Iris & Wool, is excited to be heading to the Sheepfest and the Darkan community all the way from South Australia.
"It is an absolute pleasure to attend Sheepfest and share my love of wool fashion and design and tell the story of Iris & Wool," Ms Riggs said.
"We are proud to produce luxury items all from 100 per cent pure Australian Merino wool.
"Australia is the world's largest producer of wool, which is completely renewable, biodegradable and sustainable."
Presenting alongside Ms Riggs on the day will be Steve Noa, who will also give an account of his successful business venture The Merino Polo and continue his Merino myth-buster crusade.
"I am on a mission to tackle any pre-conceived ideas about Merino wool clothing," Mr Noa said.
"Like thinking it is scratchy on the skin, not machine washable, can't be worn in heat, and does not hold its shape.
"It's time to start culling back on all those synthetic fibre clothes that end up being smelly and suffocating."
The event will again continue with its reputation as a back-to-basics show this year.
There will be no fancy rides or show bags, and no expensive admission costs, just a fun day out for the whole family.
Like previous years, the popular events including the Farm Boot Foot Races, shearing and wool handling competitions, ewe hogget competition and junior judging will be on the schedule.
Each year the industrious committee and their band of volunteers generate new ideas and activities to keep the crowds coming back to town.
Fleeces are in focus this year with the opportunity to see and feel fleeces first-hand in the sheep tent.
Three new competitions have been introduced for junior judges, commercial woolgrowers and a novelty visitors fleece judging competition.
Industry stakeholder Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) provides even better opportunities for people to get closer to wool and join the #WoolWorkForce all year round.
AWI provides free training for novice, improver and professional shearing and woolhandler courses right across Australia, promoting best practice in wool harvesting.
AWI CEO John Roberts said Australia needs more shearers and wool handlers and AWI was proud to play a role in making that happen.
"Our regional coaching program and extensive training resources are ensuring the Australian wool industry's success by improving the quality of staff," Mr Roberts said.
"If you want to be part of this success AWI is more than happy for you to join."
If spectating is more your pace, the wool fashion show, log chop, sheep dog demonstrations, blade shearing, and the Young Farmer Challenge can all be seen from great vantage points and under shade.
The enjoyable day will conclude around the Sheepfest Baa with live music while watching the Hillman Sunset Sky Divers descend.
This year the event is promoting Rural Aid as its chosen charitable organisation.
Rural Aid provides critical support to farmers affected by natural disaster.
In the show's short time of existence, it has promoted Dolly's Dream, Black Dog Institute, Blue Tree Project and RFDS Mental Health Programs.
As well as awareness, the unique live charity auctions have raised almost $14,000.
But the most important contribution of all is the cash and in-kind sponsors that support Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest.
Each business and organisation contributes more in value as they enable the show to remain free entry, providing everyone the opportunity to learn more about sheep and wool.
