Farm Weekly
Home/News

Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest is on Saturday, February 11

February 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Iris & Wool founder Emily Riggs, South Australia, will be a guest presenter at this years Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest. Picture supplied.

THE Act Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest is passionate about 'Putting Wool Back on the Table' with its #WoolWorkForce campaign launch this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.