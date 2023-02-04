Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rural Aid/Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association co-ordinate Pilbara fundraiser

February 4 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yeeda station manager Jak Andrews receiving hay from an ADF helicopter in wake of the Fitzroy River flood. Photos: Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemens Association.

RURAL Aid has joined forces with the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association (KPCA) to create a fundraising drive for flood-affected graziers in northern WA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.