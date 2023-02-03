A LONG-held tradition in the bush, the infamous bachelor and spinster balls (B&S) of past generations, hold a very special place in the history of many regional communities.
The names Rainmakers, Inseminators and Cultivators still trigger vivid memories of the gathering of thousands of rural teens, joined in their reverie for the purpose of having fun, making memories and raising money for worthy recipients and causes.
While the history of the B&S is far more humble than the well known, more recent, 24 hour festivals, the whole concept remained the same.
It was a way to bring communities together, while also bringing in people from all over the State and sometimes even interstate.
The events were bundled into a format that endured for many years, with each separate regional B&S having a specific date and time locked into the annual calendar.
The evolution of occupational health and safety standards and the rising costs of public liability insurance were some of the factors that led to the eventual demise of the large festival-like events that were held in paddocks with live music, plenty of alcohol and ute burnout competitions to name a few activities.
The events hold such a pride of place in the fabric of rural Western Australia that they have even warranted their own exhibit at the Boola Bardip, WA Museum.
This is where the public can find various pieces of B&S Ball memorabilia, including flyers for past events and tickets on display along with merchandise like the livestock tags, cups and stubby holders produced for the events.
What does this have to do with this story you may ask?
Well while flicking through Instagram recently, the name Rainmakers popped up in the feed and referenced Quairading and an event called Raindance.
"Live music, cold drinks, good fun," is the slogan for the upcoming event.
This seemingly small unassuming Wheatbelt location has been undergoing some major transformations that are having a positive impact and drawing attention to the town in a good way.
The community as a whole has been working together to reinvigorate the town, its businesses and its place on the map, ensuring its viability well into the future.
When so many rural and region centres across Australia have suffered losses in population due to the appeal of opportunities in the cities and mining and the economic effects of COVID, to name a few, it is an inspiration to find a community devoted to improving the quality of life of its residents and solidifying its future as a hub for regional tourism.
So it is extremely appropriate that in 2023, exactly a decade since the final Quairading Rainmakers B&S Ball was held, the Quairading Rainmakers Inc, is holding its inaugural Raindance.
Quairading Rainmakers Inc president Jill Hayes admitted the timing of the event was purely serendipitous.
The alignment with the original Rainmakers B&S month, just so happens to be ideal timing prior to the crucial task of seeding - hence it all comes back to rain and the break of the season.
Ms Hayes said it really was a case of the past shaping the future in multiple ways.
"The Quairading Rainmakers Inc is the very same organisation that held the Rainmakers B&S Ball," Ms Hayes said.
"Originally run by members of the Rural Youth, which organised the event and the fundraising, it is now a community association.
"There are 12 members in total, aged 25-33."
The committee is represented by president Ms Hayes, vice president Graydon Bond, treasurer, Tamara Stacey, secretary Magdalen Johnston, along with general committee members Tom Hadlow, Maddy Lee, Kate Walker, Jack Richards, Tom Lee, Hollee Siviour, Cameron Johnston and Dylan Johnston.
"It is a big committee, because we say yes to everyone," Ms Hayes said.
"The committee is ever-evolving and all are welcome to join and share ideas.
"Being a not-for-profit, we run very similarly to a sporting club, but instead of organising sports, we have been organising events for the community, to raise funds for community projects.
"Over the past four years we have run the annual community Christmas party, and hosted two long table dinners in collaboration with Fervor," Ms Hayes said.
Fervor is a pop-up dining experience with a focus on local, native ingredients.
Building momentum, Quairading Rainmakers Inc, has become more independent, Ms Hayes said.
"We wanted to reduce our reliance on grant funding that was becoming much less in value and more difficult to secure," she said.
"While the B&S events would raise a huge amount of cash, I don't think the Rainmakers in the capacity we are in now will aim to raise anywhere near as much.
"Although from events we have already held, and heaps of community based crowd-funding, the Quairading Rainmakers Inc was able to purchase the El Toro statue, by artist Jordan Sprigg, that is now in town permanently and it is a great drawcard."
Ms Hayes said the funding from events like Raindance would act as seed funding for future events and community projects.
One thing that is striking is the motivation this group and the town of Quairading as a whole has.
With many of the committee having been exposed to the B&S events of the past, having an active role in the reinvention of Rainmakers and the influence of the exposure to these large gatherings, has given them the networking skills and inspiration to drive their projects to success.
"We really want to focus on one event at a time and build it up from there," Ms Hayes said.
In what is the biggest shift from the past format, the Raindance is a family-friendly event.
This shows another definitive link, with those youth of the past now having families of their own.
Having remained in their rural communities to build their future, events like Raindance give them the opportunity to gather together and enjoy the company of their friends, family and neighbours and support the community they live in.
Raindance is not just open to Quairading locals however, tickets do need to be booked in advance.
Two live music actions will be featured on the town oval on Saturday, March 11 from 4pm -11.30pm.
From 4-7pm Hayden McGlinn will perform, featuring a wide range of acoustic tunes, perfect for the whole family to enjoy.
From 7.30pm to late, Afterglow will crank up the party.
Afterglow is a Perth cover band playing pub rock, country rock and all party favourite classics from the 1970s to today.
Food will be available to purchase at the event, with Gather York also providing pre-ordered platter boxes which can be added to your cart when purchasing tickets online.
Rainmakers Inc will be running a fundraising bar and there is no BYO drinks.
Ticket prices are adults $40 (plus booking fees) and children under 15 free, however they must attend with an adult, and be registered for a free ticket.
There is no guarantee of door sales.
