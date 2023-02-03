Farm Weekly
Quairading Rainmakers gear up for Raindance on March 11.

By Tamara Hooper
February 3 2023 - 8:30pm
Afterglow is one of the acts that will perform at Raindance on Saturday, March 11. Picture supplied.

A LONG-held tradition in the bush, the infamous bachelor and spinster balls (B&S) of past generations, hold a very special place in the history of many regional communities.

