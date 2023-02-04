Farm Weekly
Deadline looms for WA Angus Breeders/Nutrien Ag Solutions prizes

By Wendy Gould
February 5 2023 - 10:00am
Nutrien Ag Solutions, Albany-based staff, branch manager Todd Keeffe (left), merchandise sales representative Rachel ODell, merchandise manager Jack Scanlan and merchandise sales representative Darren OShea, with some of the in-store animal health products that could be selected by the winner of Farm Weeklys latest prize giveaway competition, to be drawn in two weeks on Monday, February 20.

IF you are a child, you may be talking about how many more sleeps, if you're an adult (a clever one) you will likely be counting down to how many days left and if you're the farm dog you're probably noting how many more sunrises you have to wake up to until you might have a chance to chase 10 Angus heifers around.

