IF you are a child, you may be talking about how many more sleeps, if you're an adult (a clever one) you will likely be counting down to how many days left and if you're the farm dog you're probably noting how many more sunrises you have to wake up to until you might have a chance to chase 10 Angus heifers around.
Well, there are only 17 more days, 16 more sleeps, 16 more sunrises and just one more issue of Farm Weekly after today's February 2 issue, in which you can find entry forms to Farm Weekly's latest subscriber giveaway competition.
The Farm Weekly/WA Angus Breeders Win 10 Angus Heifers and Nutrien Ag Solutions Merchandise Package Competition closes with last mail to the Farm Weekly office at 72 Melville Parade, South Perth, on Friday, February 17.
The last entry forms will be in the February 9 issue of the publication so if you haven't yet sent your entries in to win the fabulous prizes, there is still time.
And you can bundle all your entries into one envelope to post them, as every single letter received at the Farm Weekly office is opened and entries are put into the prize pool individually, not as a group in the envelope in which they were posted.
So the more entries you send in, whether in one or multiple envelopes, or delivered by hand directly to the Farm Weekly office, the more chances you have to win.
And again, as in previous years, it's a substantial prize pool of two great prizes, this year worth a total of $34,000 inc GST.
And it's a winner-takes-all scenario, with one lucky winner claiming both the 10 Esperance Elites Angus heifers and the $12,000 inc GST worth of merchandise which the lucky winner can personally select from any one of Nutrien Ag Solutions' 46 company branded stores in WA.
The 10 outstanding purebred, specially selected 2022 drop unjoined Angus heifers are fresh from the paddocks of Esperance producers Wes and Fran Graham and are valued at $22,000 inc GST.
The heifers are being offered courtesy of the WA Angus Society and a host of its member breeders, the 16th consecutive year that this progressive breed society has joined with Farm Weekly to bring this keenly sought after prize of 10 heifers to Farm Weekly subscribers.
Apart from today, entry coupons are only in one more issue of Farm Weekly - next week Thursday, February 9.
Annual digital subscribers will receive one automatic entry for each week of the competition from their subscription start date through the duration of the promotional period.
