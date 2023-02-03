Farm Weekly
Home/Property

High inflation and interest rates aren't stopping buyers from entering the rural property market

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
February 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Recently, Zephyr Real Estate took a $2.5 million home to the market, which was sold quickly and considerably over the market price to a cash buyer. Picture supplied.

INFLATION figures were released this week by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, which showed quarterly headline inflation was increased by 0.1 per cent to 1.9pc for December, with annual inflation reaching 7.8pc.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.