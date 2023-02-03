INFLATION figures were released this week by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, which showed quarterly headline inflation was increased by 0.1 per cent to 1.9pc for December, with annual inflation reaching 7.8pc.
Experts are predicting the Reserve Bank of Australia will continue to increase interest rates in the new year, above the existing 3.1pc agreed at the last RBA meeting of 2021.
Inflationary pressures have increased the cost of living, along with the input costs for various farming supplies.
However, the rural market appears to be almost unaffected by the interest rate rise, with many buyers still circulating the market.
Recently, Zephyr Real Estate took a $2.5 million home to the market, which was sold considerably over the market price to a cash buyer.
"There were multiple buyers in the market - the first cash buyer didn't go through the settlement but there was a backup buyer, also cash," said Zephyr Real Estate founder and director Steve Lloyd-Smith.
"I've had more trouble, funny enough, selling a $400,000 property than a $2.5m property."
He said the higher end of the market was selling really well, given a renewed interest from interstate buyers.
"Look at the $100m property that was sold the other week, that was purchased by an east coast company looking to diversify," he said.
Elders Real Estate senior rural real estate executive Simon Cheetham said he hadn't seen a drop in interest in property, and considered rural property a "good hedge" against inflation.
He said farmers have had to reassess their farming operations with rising input costs, but they weren't leaving the market.
"I don't think farmers are looking to exit the industry solely because of high inputs, there's just been a readjustment of rotations," Mr Cheetham said.
Nutrien Harcourts WA real estate manager - west Darren Tapscott said that there wasn't one singular factor that was driving the property market.
"It's a combination of things - if interest rates rise, and then input costs go even higher, then that's when you might start to see some impact on levels of demand," Mr Tapscott said.
"There's not a single driver for land values and demand."
CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen said many housing market metrics suggest the rate of growth in new build costs and rents was slowing, while falling property prices and volume of sales were "taking heat" off the economy indirectly.
December Consumer Price Index figures showed housing costs were still up a substantial 1.9pc in the quarter, but this was down from a 3.2pc lift in the three months to September.
"Given the slightly stronger than expected headline inflation result for December, along with the fact that core inflation remains well outside the RBA's target range, a further increase in interest rates seems likely for February, and possibly March," Ms Owen said.
"This will likely mean further falls in housing demand and values in the months ahead.
"Once interest rates stabilise, we would expect consumer sentiment to improve alongside a gradual stabilisation in housing prices."
Mr Lloyd-Smith said that the current inflation rate was causing pain for those in lower income brackets, but in perspective, it was nothing compared to the interest rate hikes before the global financial crisis.
Interest rates were hitting heights of 18pc to 20pc, which Mr Lloyd-Smith described as "a true horror" and incredibly tough.
"We would get these envelopes that had the good old logo of the Rural Industries Bank, which is Bankwest now," Mr Lloyd-Smith said.
"And we knew what that was - it was another rate increase - can you imagine if that was to happen today?
"There'd be carnage, there'd be blood splattered all over the streets, we're freaking out heading towards 8pc."
He said a by-product of higher rates was an overheated rental market, as people were "spooked" and less confident to purchase a house.
"I think that that's been one of the major instigators for so many people being in the rental market - there has not been an influx of population in Bunbury, so that's not the driver," he said.
"We have friends and family that have sold their properties to release themselves of debt and then they're going into the rental market and the rental markets have gone crazy.
"It's been disturbing to watch."
Mr Lloyd-Smith said that despite the reluctance of some people to join the market, it was the perfect time to buy a residential property.
"As a renter, you are paying $500 for a $400,000 property, a mortgage on that will cost less," he said.
Mr Cheetham agreed, stating that interest rates and cost of living pressures remain at the front of mind for many buyers and sellers.
"The lack of rental availability and high prices removes renting as a simple and cheap option, with monthly rent costs often comparable to the cost of purchasing a home," Mr Cheetham said.
Mr Lloyd-Smith said that the interest rate hikes weren't going to last and he didn't believe a recession was on the cards.
"I don't see a recession coming - I'm a glass half full sort of guy," he said.
"Let's get these inflationary pressures under control and live happily ever after."
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
