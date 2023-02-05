DRIVING down a long winding dirt road, it's easy to miss the unassuming sign that signals the driveway of Southampton Homestead.
The bushes around the sign sway gently in the breeze, covering the writing with each waft of wind.
I have to put on the brakes and reverse a little (whoops!) to make it onto the gravel driveway.
Not knowing what to expect, it definitely wasn't the little slice of heaven that appeared over the car dash.
Beautiful trees sprawl into the sky, green grasses dance across hills in every direction and three dogs with golden fur come bounding down the driveway.
They are nocturnal dogs, and have killed about four foxes this year, making them certified 'good boys'.
In the distance, the happy clucks of chickens can be heard and the occasional 'moo' echoes across the property, at Southampton.
Chicken farms can often be described as dull, but Southampton Homestead owners Jeff Pow and Michelle McManus manifest the childhood fairytale meaning of the word 'farm' - green grass and happy animals.
The chicken farm is unique, as the chickens only eat the same patch of grass once a year.
This results in fresh feed with fresh bugs every day, creating naturally healthy chickens.
Looking across the farm, there are mesh boxes upon mesh boxes of chickens running parallel to each other.
A key part of planned grazing at Southampton is allowing the bovines to knock the grass down before the chickens enter the pasture.
Each day, Mr Pow and Ms McManus move the boxes along its given line, which gives the birds new feed.
This creates nutrient rich food and a chicken meat that tastes different, with yellow fats, rather than the "bleach white" you find in the shops.
Behind each box, it is clear to see how many days ago the chickens were at that spot, as a gradient of grass growth is left behind.
The chickens also add to the grass with their faeces, so each year the grass gets better.
"If you just let your eye go backwards in time, look at the Colorado grass, it's red hot," Mr Pow said.
"It's fantastic, they leave a legacy.
"The philosophy at Southampton Homestead is simple: produce organic, clean food that doesn't harm the environment.
This includes limiting the stress the chickens experience by having an in-house abattoir.
And being first-generation farmers, they've done a fantastic job.
Mr Pow purchased Southampton Homestead in 2006 and began the long process of restoration to rebuild the desolate soils of a once pine plantation.
"I can't describe it, it was absolutely devastated,' Mr Pow said.
He became obsessed by the ideas of regenerative agriculture and succession farming - that by using natural systems that are already in place, animals and plants can rebuild an ecosystem.
Instead of poisoning the blackberries that ran rampant, Mr Pow began to slash them, which gave the roots of the plant an opportunity to introduce carbon back into the soil.
Before long, a variety of grasses began to appear, and after 40 years of slumber the seed bank began to reactivate.
But plants can only rebuild an ecosystem so far, what Mr Pow needed was animals.
He had a range of animals, including pigs for the blackberry-affected areas.
However these years of painstaking hard work were tragically wiped off the board in 2013, when the homestead was devastated by a bushfire.
At the time, Mr Pow was in England learning more about agriculture, but back home the weather was running rampant - it had reached 42 degrees and 66 lightning strikes had hit between the farm and Manjimup.
Mr Pow called the travel agent and got onto the train from Yorkshire to Heathrow, but by the time he reached the airport, "it was all over".
"There are all my animals, they are all dead - the whole place is gone, the housing is gone," Mr Pow said.
"What followed from that point was a lot of grief, a lot of these animals I had raised.
"I had just spent six years trying to restore the environment and it was back to bare clay, there wasn't a speck of carbon anywhere.
"All my nutrients had been gassed and gone."
Friends came to Mr Pow's aid to help him plant a variety of perennial plants and restart the process he had begun so long ago.
One of these friends was the lovely Ms McManus.
Just back from a trip in China teaching students English, she decided to visit Southampton Homestead and fell in love with the lifestyle - and ultimately Mr Pow.
"It was just an instant connection to be honest, sometimes all the circumstances in your life just sort of come together and you go, 'OK, cool, this is good'," Ms McManus said.
Together they began to rebuild, and the property bounced back extremely quickly.
They also began using the ecosystem to prepare for future fires - such as planting mulberry trees, which are fire-resistant, to create a contour line through the property.
"As soon as the fire reaches the line of mulberries, it creates a plume, like a halo of water vapour in response to fire, so they suppress fire," Mr Pow said.
"So we use these exotic plantings to influence the behaviour of fire in this place.
"So when the fire comes next time, we'll kind of be ready."
They currently have 54 species of plants, legumes and grasses growing on the farm.
Not shy of extreme challenges, the couple decided to open a micro-abattoir on their property, a practice that hasn't been seen for years.
In 1992, there used to be 50 small abattoirs around the South West, including Greenbushes and Bridgetown, but by 2004 the facilities were all gone.
"Of course, there are a lot of regulatory frameworks about harvesting animals on the farm," Ms McManus said.
It was definitely an uphill battle trying to get approval for the abattoir, and it wasn't until December 2014 that Mr Pow received the go-ahead.
"It was a regulatory journey to try and bring all of the agencies up to speed on what a micro-abattoir was, because all of that knowledge had gone," he said.
"It left all those agencies long ago, on what the impact was, what the risk was, what the management regimes were for such a small facility."
It was a trial-and-error process getting the farm running, including learning a lot from farms in America that already had a similar business model.
Now Mr Pow and Ms McManus have gotten to a point where they can pass their knowledge onto other young farmers who want to get into sustainable chicken farming.
There are currently six people in the area growing chickens, and they all do custom kills at Southampton Homestead's abattoir.
