CHINESE interest in the Australian market has skyrocketed since the relaxing of China's COVID-19 restrictions and the reopening of its borders.
However there are concerns there are already too many players in the agricultural sector which doesn't need the entrance of more overseas buyers.
Demand for agricultural property has already increased in the past few months with carbon sequestration gaining momentum, as the government and large corporations enter the market, according to Ray White Rural WA director Hugh Ness.
"We don't need lots of people crawling into our market - these environmental offsets are getting some real momentum, and that's on top of the farmers that want to buy things," Mr Ness said.
"We don't need another layer of people over the top of that.
"With big corporations and lithium miners all trying to buy stuff, there's an excess of competition," he said.
Since January 8, a steady flow of Chinese tourists, students and business people have arrived in Australia, giving a much needed boost to the economy.
Juwai IQI Chinese buyer enquiry data reveals the top three countries for Chinese property buyers in December were Australia, the United States and Canada.
Juwai IQI co-founder and group chief executive officer Kashif Ansari said Chinese travel and accompanying property investment dropped by 50 per cent to 60pc during the pandemic, but was expected to recover from its pandemic lows quickly.
"We can't bounce back to 2019 levels all at once," Mr Ansari said.
"Outbound travel from China will snowball and may reach 2019 levels by mid-2024."
In the first week of the announcement of the borders reopening, Chinese international property buyer enquiries for Australia climbed by 55pc compared to the week before.
IQIWA director Lily Chong said Chinese people were looking for Western Australian property mainly for migration and education purposes.
For investments, some were starting to look at WA due to lower entry prices.
Mr Ness said while the Chinese were a big owner of agricultural land "in terms of area", they were not a big owner in terms of number of properties.
"A lot of that stuff has been bought a fair period ago, there hasn't been too much in recent times," Mr Ness said.
He believed Chinese interest in the agricultural market would increase, but buyers often faced problems getting their money out of China to be able to purchase properties.
"If the lines of commerce open again, then I do suspect that more Chinese might come into the market,'' Mr Ness said.
"Probably the ones who have transacted in the past year or two, there wouldn't be too many, will probably be locally-based Chinese people who had their money here - because I don't think you can get it out of China."
