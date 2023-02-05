AN exciting new face has arrived at Elders Real Estate, with Adrian Carroll putting on the pink shirt to sell rural and lifestyle properties in the Bunbury and South West region.
Prior to joining the Elders team, Mr Carroll had a long and successful career within Landgate as the principal valuer for rural and pastoral property.
This gives Mr Carroll a large depth of experience and knowledge on all things rural real estate, and he is ready to undertake the new challenge as a rural real estate sales consultant.
This is his first week in the Bunbury Elders Real Estate office, and he has just made the move with his family from Perth to Bunbury.
"I'm very excited, I've been looking forward to this," Mr Carroll said.
"I am ready to get out, meet some farmers and hit the ground running."
Farming is in Mr Carroll's blood, he is the fourth generation on a farm at Cundinup, where his parents still farm.
While he never wanted to be a farmer, he was glad he had found his way back to his roots in the rural sector.
"I love being out in the countryside, driving around meeting farmers and the entire lifestyle that comes with living rurally," Mr Carroll said.
His brother, Michael, is already a part of the Elders team as a livestock manager and Mr Carroll said it was nice to increase the family ties with the company.
He said it was a welcomed change to wear a pink shirt, with Elders being such a prominent and trusted brand in the rural space.
"Elders is a long-standing national company with a fantastic reputation, so I'm quite excited to be a part of the Elders family," he said.
Elders Real Estate senior rural real estate executive Simon Cheetham said Mr Carroll was a high calibre candidate and Elders were thrilled to welcome him to the real estate team.
"Adrian brings with him a unique and valuable skill set," Mr Cheetham said.
"He has a great mix of technical and practical expertise, along with a strong rural background which is certain to put him in good stead."
Mr Cheetham said he was confident buyers and sellers would enjoy dealing with Mr Carroll and benefit from his professional approach to property transactions.
READ MORE:
With the rural property market continuing to look strong after a good harvest, Mr Carroll was optimistic about the months to come, despite dampening factors such as decreasing commodity prices.
There has also been a decrease in property listings in the regional South West, with many farmers choosing to stay on the farm on the back of two impressive years.
"With interest rates creeping up and commodity prices easing and also cattle prices, the South West market might tighten up, but there's still a lot of positivity and upside," Mr Carroll said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.