A bushfire emergency warning for communities in the shire of Nannup in Western Australia's southwest has been downgraded to a watch and act alert, with residents told it could still pose a threat to lives and homes.
The Parks and Wildlife Service warning is in place for people in areas bounded by Cundinup-Kirup Road and Cundinup-Dudinyillup Road in the Maidment locality and Dudinyillup.
People have been advised to leave the area while routes are clear unless they are prepared to stay and defend their homes.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
The fire was contained but not controlled following multiple ignitions and there was still "a possible threat to lives and homes", the parks service said.
Bushfire advisories are also in place for surrounding districts in the Nannup shire.
Around 50 firefighters are battling the blaze and strengthening containment lines, with aerial support sent to assist ground crews.
The warnings have been issued as extreme or high fire danger ratings are in place for multiple weather districts across WA.
Australian Associated Press
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.