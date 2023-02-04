Farm Weekly
Uncontrolled bushfire danger downgraded in southwest WA

Updated February 4 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
A bushfire watch and act alert is in place for parts of Nannup shire in WA's southwest. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)

A bushfire emergency warning for communities in the shire of Nannup in Western Australia's southwest has been downgraded to a watch and act alert, with residents told it could still pose a threat to lives and homes.

