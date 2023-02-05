Farm Weekly
Home/News

Researchers to change artificial insemination game

By Brooke Littlewood
Updated February 6 2023 - 11:23am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Sydney PhD student Eloise Spanner (left), Ejanding stud principal Brett Jones, University of Sydney McCaughey senior research associate Jess Rickard and Westbreed artificial breeding company veterinarian Jim McMahon.

THE largest collection of sheep data and semen in Australia - and arguably the world - is underway, with the aim of changing the artificial insemination game as breeders know it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.