THE largest collection of sheep data and semen in Australia - and arguably the world - is underway, with the aim of changing the artificial insemination game as breeders know it.
The collection is part of a University of Sydney, New South Wales, study - supported by Australian Wool Innovation - to determine what factors influence the success of laparoscopic AI and recommend new semen standards for the industry.
Led by University of Sydney McCaughey senior research associate Dr Jess Rickard in partnership with University of Sydney PhD student Eloise Spanner and professor Simon de Graaf, the research project is the first of its type to be undertaken in sheep.
"We received many anecdotal reports of variable results in AI programs on the same farm," Dr Rickard said.
"For example, one year might have produced great fertility results and the next a complete failure, with no obvious changes made to the program onfarm.
"Producers and breeding companies didn't really know what was causing this variation."
Over the past two years, semen has been collected from more than 300 sires and data from more than 25,000 ewes at multiple sites and AI programs across the country, and including information on both male and female factors, thought to influence fertility.
Another year's data is now being collected during the 2022-2023 joining season.
To date, the project has worked closely with programs run by the Australian Merino Sire Evaluation Association (AMSEA) program as well as and several stud breeders in Western Australia, New South Wales and Victoria.
Currently, the research team is averaging two trips a month.
WA animal breeding service Westbreed has collected data over four breeding seasons at the Manunda Poll Merino stud, Ejanding, Merino and Poll Merino stud and the Muresk AMSEA program, as part of the study.
The project includes recording female factors at the time of AI - age, semen and sire used, time of AI in relation to controlled internal drug release (CIDR), uterine tone and intra-abdominal fat score.
A subset of the actual semen used for insemination in these programs is then sent to the laboratory at Sydney University for advanced semen diagnostics - motility, morphology, concentration, DNA integrity, production of reactive oxygen species (ROS), viability, membrane fluidity and acrosome integrity.
There is also the opportunity to compare results to environmental conditions during and post AI.
These factors will then be built in a model to explain the pregnancy results obtained.
READ MORE:
"We wanted to know if we could look at the quality of sperm in the lab and then predict its success in the fertilisation process," Dr Rickard said.
"This has been done extensively in bulls, but there's nothing of this scale in sheep.
"It could reduce some of the risks associated with laparoscopic AI programs, increasing success rates and hopefully the adoption rate for breeders.
"Ultimately, this would ensure breeders can maximise the genetic benefits associated with using frozen-thawed semen from elite sires."
Three categories have been identified as affecting AI success rates - semen, the ewe and environmental factors.
However, until Dr Rickard's research, no study had been done to record all of these factors in the one study.
Preliminary findings found the sire played a big factor in influencing fertility.
These results are expected to change, as more data is collected.
"What we are hoping to find out now are the reasons why sires vary so much," she said.
"And what are the particular semen characteristics that are influencing fertility in the ewe?"
The first release of results should be available early to mid next year, before the following paper which focuses on semen characteristics.
Furthermore, findings will be shared at conferences, industry presentations and field days.
"If you can identify how sires - or even frozen thawed samples of semen - are going to perform in the ewe before going to the expense of a lap (laparoscopic) AI program then we might be able to reduce the number of failed programs, making it a more efficient use of resources" Dr Rickard said.
"Hopefully then increasing the number of pregnancies and thereby lambs."
Mr Wilson, Westbreed, said there had been an enormous amount of data collected in the past few years, which had already highlighted the influence of individual rams on AI fertility.
Given all AI services assess semen to comply with minimum industry standard, he questioned why some rams give poorer fertility.
Are we missing something important in the assessment?
Or do we need to change the standards?
And is there a common thread between rams that give poorer fertility?
Those are the questions Mr Wilson said the research project was attempting to firstly identify.
He said hopefully results would provide an answer, which will enable service providers to avoid using unreliable samples.
"Particularly when semen is offered for sale - the industry and AI operators could avoid much angst if semen was a known acceptable quality prior to use.
"Other factors such as the type of synchronisation products used to prepare ewes for AI, the dose rates of enhancing drugs, timing of AI relative to cessation of treatment and a subjective score of the uterine response to synchronisation are all factors that may be related to the fertility from AI.
"Again, it's a case of identifying if any of these variables do directly affect fertility and if so, how can we manipulate them to achieve a more consistent outcome."
AI operators score the internal fat observed during laparoscopic procedures along with the age of ewes inseminated.
Mr Wilson said there were beliefs in the industry, which differ around whether maiden ewes should be included in an AI program and how much influence bodily fat reserves play on conception.
He said there had long been differing opinions on the body condition most optimum for conception such as - too fat, too poor, rising plane of condition and so on.
"Like all businesses, costs continue to increase for the provision of AI services, but genetic improvement in the sheep flock is dependent on sourcing better external genetics via frozen semen or making better use of a breeder's own superior rams.
"Thus, we must strive to improve the cost-benefit of including AI in a breeding program and this will only be done long term if we can increase the fertility and reliability achieved from the practice of laparoscopic AI.
"This research has the potential to make a profound contribution to the knowledge base that will drive genetic improvement in the sheep industry."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.