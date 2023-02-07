THE Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA (PGA) has welcomed the announcement by Lands Minister John Carey of a pastoral rental relief package for 92 eligible Kimberley pastoralists affected by the recent devastating floods.
The PGA, which is the peak industry body for the WA pastoral industry, and represents 84 per cent of pastoral leases in the Kimberley, excluding First Nations and conservation leases, said the relief package would go some way towards getting the industry back on its feet.
"The unprecedented flooding in the Kimberley has impacted many of our members, and it will be some time until the full aftermath of this event, including stock losses, and damage to infrastructure including private homesteads and staff accommodation, fencing, water and solar systems, generators, station roads and equipment, and vehicles will be known," said PGA president Tony Seabrook (pictured).
"Further, the damage to the bridge and the entire road system at Fitzroy Crossing, which is the only east-west route, will significantly impact this year's muster in the East Kimberley, and possibly next year's as well.
"This rent relief package will be welcomed by many pastoralists who can now concentrate on rebuilding their damaged stations without having to worry about paying the rent, and we encourage each of the
92 eligible pastoralists across the Kimberley region to make an application to the Pastoral Lands Board (PLB) for this rental relief package.
"The PGA raised a waiver on rents with the Pastoral Lands Board in early January, and we are pleased that the minister has accepted our recommendation," Mr Seabrook said.
"Consideration should also be given for a suspension of local government rates for all affected pastoralists."
Eligible pastoralists are encouraged to make an application to the PLB for rent relief for the first half of 2023 by sending a brief email to plb@plb.wa.gov.au
