PGA welcomes rent relief for those affected by Kimberley floods

February 8 2023 - 10:00am
PGA president Tony Seabrook.

THE Pastoralists and Graziers' Association of WA (PGA) has welcomed the announcement by Lands Minister John Carey of a pastoral rental relief package for 92 eligible Kimberley pastoralists affected by the recent devastating floods.

