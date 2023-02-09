LEADERSHIP is presented in many shapes and forms, and the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation, combined with the Grains Research and Development Corporation, hopes to foster this within the grain industry of Australia.
The Australian Rural Leadership Program, open for applications, develops the leadership capacity of participants through a unique challenge-based and experiential approach to learning, with the hopes alumni will go and create waves on their farm, community and industry.
The program is open to anyone who is interested in leadership and has no educational prerequisites - instead it requires people who demonstrate leadership in their community and industry.
Leadership is a broad term, but according to Australian Rural Leadership Program director Philippa Woodhill "it's a verb" and isn't indicated by the position you hold in an organisation.
For the grains industry in particular, she aid the industry was keen to see people "stepping up" and taking a "broader involvement and contribution".
"It's not just your own farm business, but how can the industry understand itself better, and therefore be able to better contribute to the ag sector more broadly," Ms Woodhill said.
"How can that better serve the industry and other people in your industry and those in the supply chain?
"It's about people stepping up into roles, having conversations they might normally have challenging the status quo."
Ms Woodhill said it was also about how you can positively influence the people you engage with on a daily basis.
The program was hopeful to get more Western Australian entrants, due to local grains industry being a significant contributor to the national industry - from not only a financial perspective, but also from the workforce and supply chain.
"The diversity that exists within WA and the conversations in the west influence decisions made elsewhere in the country - the success and challenges of the west play out across the country," Ms Woodhill said.
A GRDC supported position is available to anyone working in or on a graingrowing business, valued at $55,000, which includes growers, their partners or others involved in the business.
The scholarship covers the full cost of the program, including most meals and accommodation.
The program comprises four sessions in different regional towns, including an international placement, with more than 40 contact days.
It has been running since 1992, with 2000 alumni across the country and 20 per cent from WA.
Alumni, CBH general manager - Geraldton zone Brianna Peake said the program was an invaluable experience.
"You don't use the lessons and skills gained all at once, but you tuck them all away to use later - you can refer to the experiences and learnings years afterwards," Ms Peake said.
Ms Woodhill encouraged anyone who was interested in learning how they can be more effective in their contribution to the community to throw "your hat in the ring, and have a go".
She said often people suffered from imposter syndrome, thinking they weren't a leader, but Ms Woodhill encouraged people to pursue their curiosity and apply.
The program will commence in June 2023 and finish in September 2024.
Applications for the GRDC supported position close Sunday, February 12.
