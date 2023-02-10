WHO exactly is the State's new opposition leader, Shane Love, and what can Western Australia expect from him?
Having served as the The Nationals WA deputy leader since 2020, Mr Love was abruptly pushed into the spotlight early last week, when he was unanimously elected as the party's new leader following Mia Davies' shock resignation.
Born in northern Victoria and the son of a dairy farmer, Mr Love describes himself as a farmer who has lived in the regions most of his life and has experience working in local government.
Having attended high school in Albany and completed a bachelor degree in commerce at The University of Western Australia, Mr Love lived in numerous regional areas throughout WA, including Shark Bay, before buying a family farming property at Badgingarra in 1986 and establishing himself in the Wheatbelt.
"There is quite a mixed country around Badgingarra, where you either have some of the best land or you have some challenging land - and I have the challenging land," Mr Love said.
In 2001, he began his local government career as a Shire of Dandaragan councillor and was the shire's president from 2004 up until his foray into politics in 2013, when he was first elected as the Moore MP.
Speaking to Mr Love, it becomes obvious his decision to align himself with The Nationals WA, a traditionally country party that advocates for the regions, was no coincidence.
He comes across as all too familiar with the day-to-day struggles regional people face in raising their children and building their lives in areas that are relatively remote from important services such as major hospitals and educational facilities.
While remaining firm on the party's line of "being a voice for regional people", Mr Love said over the past two years the Nationals had demonstrated its ability to understand the wider issues, and was therefore also very capable of harnessing city votes.
Support from those living in the State's metropolitan areas will no doubt be of increasing significance come the 2025 State election, due to the "one vote, one value" electoral reform which passed through parliament in November 2021.
"We examine any issue for the good of the State, but come at it from a regional perspective... and I think Perth people are not blind to the needs of country people and they will support country people if need be," Mr Love said.
"I'm keen to see people from Perth support us."
A turning tide?
Despite the electoral reforms and Labor's overwhelming majority in parliament, Mr Love remained optimistic about the opposition's chances of winning government at the next State election.
"I don't think this whole scenario of a gradual, slow return to the balance of power is necessarily the case," he said.
"We've seen before, tides can turn and governments can form.
"The aim of any election is to win seats, but what's different this time around is there are so many targets and seats being held by first time members of parliament, who actually haven't done anything special.
"That huge COVID wave (of support) is receding and they may well and truly be left stranded as the voters wake-up to their many failures."
Despite their limited resources, with the opposition-alliance numbers sitting at a measly six compared to the
53 seats held by Labor, Mr Love said the party's had worked together "extremely well" and been a more effective opposition than that of the previous government "by a long shot".
Challenges for new ag minister
Due to retired Agriculture and Food minister Alannah MacTiernan being frequently at odds with the agricultural community, Mr Love said Ms MacTiernan's replacement, Jackie Jarvis, now faced the added challenge of addressing the government's "soured relationship" with the industry.
As well as demonstrating a commitment to supporting WA's live export industry, Mr Love said the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) also required Ms Jarvis' urgent attention.
"The department of regional development and agriculture being merged into one super epartment - I've been told from various perspectives that nobody really knows what their roles actually are in that department, so the minister needs to address that," he said.
The department and minister will have a key role to play in providing support to the flood affected pastoralists in the Kimberley who were hit by ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie last month.
Mr Love said reparation of the Great Northern Highway and alternate routes into the Kimberley needed to take priority over the government's planned
$2 billion reconstruction of the Armadale railway line into Perth.
"Trying to get produce from the Kimberley and places like Kununurra to market is going to be a real issue well into the future," Mr Love said.
"It's a disgrace that there's no thought to what we can do in the future to shore up supply and transport links to both the Kimberley and out across to the Eastern States on the southern routes as well.
"That is something I will be pushing the government to take on as a matter of urgency, rather than spending its time on a vanity project from Armadale back to Perth."
Opposition leader role
Acknowledging that he never intended to replace Ms Davies as leader of the opposition, Mr Love said he felt he owed it to the party to try and guide them through "what would be a very difficult period".
"I always thought she would be there after me, being younger and having such ability," he said.
"So I didn't expect it but I felt the responsibility, having been her deputy, to put my hand up to do the job - and I'm keen to make sure we do well over the next two years as we head to the election."
Meeting with newly-elected Liberals WA leader Libby Mettam, who replaced David Honey, the day after they both assumed their new leadership roles, Mr Love said they did not discuss the possibility of a handover of the opposition leader title to Ms Mettam.
In State Parliament the party which has the most MPs, other than the government, has the responsibility of providing the State with its opposition leader.
For this responsibility to be handed over to another party, a formal written agreement between both parties is required to be ratified by the State Council of the existing opposition party.
With parliament due to commence next week, Mr Love said any discussions around a possible leadership handover had been parked for now, with both leaders instead focused on the issues of each respective party.
