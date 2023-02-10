Farm Weekly
The new Nationals WA and State opposition leader Shane Love says the regions are still his focus.

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
February 10 2023 - 2:00pm
The Nationals WA and State opposition leader Shane Love said he was confident about their chances of winning at the next election, despite Labors overwhelming majority in parliament.

WHO exactly is the State's new opposition leader, Shane Love, and what can Western Australia expect from him?

