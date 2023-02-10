Farm Weekly
WA livestock vendors to pay more in Muchea Livestock Centre fees.

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
February 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Western Australian Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) non-statutory fees are set to increase next Thursday, February 16, due to a number of contributing factors.

BRACE yourselves - Muchea Livestock Centre non-statutory fees are set to rise next week, after an almost two million-dollar loss was reported in the 2021-22 financial year.

