WITH the property market not showing any sign of slowing down, new player Westcoast Wool & Livestock has entered the market to give farmers the personalised West Aussie approach they have been craving.
Westcoast Wool & Livestock is in a unique position, where it has more buyers waiting on the books than listed sellers, and is cold calling farmers to try and find the perfect farm for their interested customers.
Calling it a natural progression in their already successful business, the team is excited to take the next step into the real estate market, establishing Westcoast Rural Real Estate.
Heading the Westcoast Rural Real Estate team is Peter Storch, a well-known face in the rural industry.
With more than 48 years of industry experience under his belt, Mr Storch was ready to hit the ground running and create a brand in real estate that was local and reliable.
Being 100 per cent Western Australian-owned and agile, quick decisions can be made according to the customer's needs, all within the comfort of the State.
He hoped with time Westcoast Rural would become the "agency of choice" for real estate, just as it is with wool and livestock.
Mr Storch said he was looking forward to reconnecting to the farmers that knew him well, as well as creating new relationships and networks with people who may not know him throughout the regions.
"What attracted me to Westcoast Wool & Livestock was that it's local, independent and I see the future growth pattern for some very exciting times," Mr Storch said.
Westcoast Rural has teamed up with Raine & Horne Rural to ensure that farmers get the country down-to-earth communication they know and love, combined with the back-office functions of a metropolitan real estate agent.
With 330 offices worldwide, Raine & Horne has access to a worldwide network of buyers, connecting farmers to the rest of the world.
Mr Storch described the current market as "phenomenal," with the environment suiting all sellers as record prices are achieved across the State.
"In any given district, the last farm sold is actually making more money per hectare than the previous sale," he said.
He predicted buyer demand to continue for the foreseeable future in rural real estate, and believes now is the perfect time to consider listing your property on the market.
"I think we're in unprecedented times where there's so much interest in rural land, not only in Western Australia, but from all of Australia," Mr Storch said.
"That's being created by investors, large institutions, and farmers in general.
"There's a huge appetite from people wishing to get into rural Australia or grow their existing portfolios through acquisitions of more country."
The Westcoast Wool & Livestock team is in "growth mode" and actively recruiting anyone interested in joining the agribusiness world.
According to Mr Storch, the Westcoast model is "proven, local and established," and now they are putting more people on the ground to better serve their customers.
The company is known for its good agency practice in all facets of its business, and hopes to continue this legacy into the real estate industry.
Westcoast Wool & Livestock was looking forward to having someone as skilled and diverse as Mr Storch joining their team, according to Westcoast Wool & Livestock general manager Geoff Geary.
"We see real estate as a natural progression of our existing business and we're excited to have Peter on board to help us grow and develop the business," Mr Geary said.
The team currently includes 40 people across three different States, and it is hoped that number will continue to grow.
For the past few weeks Mr Storch has been visiting potential clients, networking, and has been involving himself in the wool and livestock business to get an understanding of the already established network.
He has been spending a lot of time connecting with agents and formulating a sales/business plan for Westcoast Rural.
