Westcoast Rural Real Estate ups the ante

By Jasmine Peart
February 10 2023 - 8:30pm
Westcoast Wool & Livestock general manager Geoff Geary (left) with Westcoast Rural Real Estate manager Peter Storch.

WITH the property market not showing any sign of slowing down, new player Westcoast Wool & Livestock has entered the market to give farmers the personalised West Aussie approach they have been craving.

