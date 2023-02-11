EVERY minute counts at a traumatic incident, and those minutes are even more precious when medical services are hundreds of kilometres away in rural and regional Australia.
To help combat this, Nutrien Ag Solutions and CareFlight have partnered to deliver their Emergency Trauma Training program.
The program will provide participants with the skills and confidence to deliver life-saving assistance across 180 Australian locations in agricultural settings.
The courses build knowledge, skills and confidence that improve long-term patient outcomes and build resilience in communities.
Taught by clinical professionals, the course is a hands-on mix of theoretical and simulation-based trauma response training.
Training includes agricultural trauma scenarios using simulation manikins, where participants work together in teams with their colleagues and learn about trauma care skills and communication at accident scenes.
Scenario training utilises tools like CareFlight's CrashSim which replicates a motor vehicle accident.
The program covers the triage of patients, assessment and scene risk awareness.
It also teaches terminology and procedures for an efficient and effective handover to medical personnel when they arrive on scene.
Participants can practice the skills needed to make appropriate decisions, communicate with others at the scene and take action that could help to save a life.
The workshop covers:
Training will be held in WA for two weeks, starting in Merredin next Monday, February 13, followed by Wyalkatchem on Tuesday, February 14, York on Thursday, February 16, Narrogin on Friday February 17, Geraldton on Monday, February 20, Mingenew on Tuesday, February 21, Coorow on Thursday, February 23 and Moora on Friday, February 24.
