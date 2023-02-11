Farm Weekly
Lawsons Angus bull tops $27,000 at Manypeaks

By Kyah Peeti
February 11 2023 - 3:00pm
Celebrating the success of the sale was Lawsons Angus stud co-principal Harry Lawson (left), with his daughter Charlotte, Lawsons Angus Albany managers Rebecca and Bevan Ravenhill, Ed Lawson and Lawsons Angus stud co-principal Ruth Lawson.

THE annual Lawsons Angus 18 month-old bull sale at Manypeaks last week was another huge success, with prices sky-rocketing to a high of $27,000.

