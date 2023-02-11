THE annual Lawsons Angus 18 month-old bull sale at Manypeaks last week was another huge success, with prices sky-rocketing to a high of $27,000.
Both new and returning loyal clients gathered for the sale at Manypeaks to support the stud and were eager to secure the quality Lawsons Angus genetics.
The strong buying support ensured the Lawson and Ravenhill families reaped the rewards for all the hard work they put into breeding and preparing the bulls.
It was once again an online Helmsman style, with all bids submitted via the AuctionsPlus platform and there was strong and spirited bidding which kept the sale alive for its just over two-hour duration.
Elders staff and the Thexton family, Independent Rural Agents, were set up around the shed with iPads and computers to assist bidders in securing the bulls they were after.
Overall on AuctionsPlus, there were a total of 1315 catalogue views, 1286 online bids placed, 165 users logged in with 39 active online bidders, 28 of which successfully purchased bulls.
By the conclusion, all 92 bulls offered had sold to an impressive average of $12,630 which was up $893 compared to last year.
Last year the stud offered 98 bulls and sold 97 for an average of $11,737 and to a top of $30,000.
Elders, Albany livestock manager Wayne Mitchell said the sale was again another success this year.
"It went very well considering it is still early in the selling season," Mr Mitchell said.
"It was very positive to see a lot of repeat buyers as well as some new faces too.
"The Lawsons and the Ravenhills have done a great job."
Colin Thexton, Independent Rural Agents, Pemberton, was equally pleased.
"It was an outstanding result for Lawsons Angus," Mr Thexton said.
"I congratulate the Lawson and Ravenhill families, they have done an outstanding job with the bulls.
"The local support was once again spot on with all of the top bulls staying local.
"It's a testament on how the stud's bulls are going with the breeding and performance here in WA."
Mr Thexton said the carcase data was second to none and they were producing top-end market bulls in terms of their estimated breeding values (EBVs).
"There was a bull for everyone at that sale," Mr Thexton said.
The spirited bidding saw the AuctionsPlus platform cop a workout with bids being placed from left, right and centre, resulting in 49 bulls selling for more than $10,000.
This included nine bulls making $20,000 or more, with the highest of these selling to the $27,000 top price to Mr Thexton for an undisclosed buyer.
The lot 62 bull, Lawsons Miraculous S300 AI, weighed 700 kilograms and was sired by Lawsons Miraculous Q44 and out of Lawsons Linkedin P1235.
This beauty has EBVs of +7.0 for direct calving ease (DIR), -8.1 gestation length (GL), +2.7 birthweight (BWT), +19 milk, +53, +101 and +128 for 200, 400 and 600-day weight, +106 mature cow weight (MCW), +72 carcase weight (CWT), +15.8 eye muscle area (EMA), +0.7 rib fat, +1.1 rump fat, +1.0 retail beef yield (RBY), +2.4 intramuscular fat (IMF).
With these figures it ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for EMA and top 9pc for GL.
In terms of its indexes, it ranks in the top 5pc for the heavy grain index and domestic index with indexes of +$335 and +$252 respectively, while it's in the top 10pc for the Angus breeding index and Angus breeding low feed cost index.
Mr Thexton said the bull was purchased for its overall correctness.
"It was a great looking bull with a great temperament and feet," Mr Thexton said.
"The figures for him were outstanding, particularly the growth rates and carcase data."
The second top-priced bull, Lawsons Reliant S452 AI, was successfully secured by Elders' Wayne Mitchell who was buying on behalf of Gerald and Maureen Kilpatrick, Chimera Trust, Albany, at $24,500.
Mr Mitchell also successfully purchased another bull, Lawsons Ashland S212 AI at $21,000 for the Kilpatricks.
He said he selected bulls for the Kilpatricks that had a good calving ease.
"I also selected bulls based on growth traits as well as higher marbling and eye muscle," Mr Mitchell said.
Lawsons Reliant S452 AI is a son of Gar Reliant and out of Lawsons Get Cracking P1259, which is a daughter of Alloura Get Cracking G10.
The 784kg bull has EBVs of +4.5 DIR, -0.1 GL, +3.4 BWT, +22 milk, +53, +91 and +119 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +95 MCW, +69 CWT, +7.4 EMA, -1.3 rib fat, -1.9 rump fat, +0.2 RBY and +3.9 IMF.
These figures place it in the top 4pc for EMA and top 8pc for RBY.
It is in the top 1pc for the domestic index and heavy grain index, as well as in the top 2pc for Angus breeding index and top 3pc for Angus breeding low feed cost index.
The other bull purchased by Mr Mitchell at $21,000, Lawsons Ashland S212 AI, ranks in the top 4pc 200-day weight(+65), top 5pc 400-day weight (+112), top 9pc 600-day weight (+142), top 1pc for Angus breeding index and top 2pc for Angus breeding low feed cost index.
Selling for third top price of $23,500 to a South Coast buyer was lot one, Lawsons Home Town S123 AI.
The 744kg son of G A R Home Town ranks in the top 10pc for 400-day weight and CWT, top 15pc for GL and 600-day weight, and top 20pc for DIR, 200-day weight, milk and EMA.
In terms of its indexes it ranks in the top 5pc for the domestic and top 10pc for the heavy grain.
Collins Bros Grazing Pty Ltd, Pemberton, also purchased from the top end of the catalogue, paying a top of $23,000 for lot 26, Lawsons Samson S206 AI.
Samson S206 AI weighed 774kg and was sired by GAR Ashland , it has EBVs of +8.3 DIR, -6.1 GL, +0.9 BWT, +27 milk, +63, +114 and +147 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +94 MCW, +95 CWT, +13.9 EMA, -1.0 rib fat , -0.6 rump fat, +0.6 RBY and +3.0 IMF.
With these figures it ranks in the top 2pc for CWT and EMA, top 3pc for milk, top 4pc for 400-day weight, top 5pc for BWT, 200 and 600-day weight, while it's domestic and heavy grain indexes of +$295 and +$402 respectively and in the top 1pc for both Angus breeding index and Angus breeding low feed cost index.
The Collins family rounded out their selections paying $17,500 for Lawsons Home Town S214 AI which is a son of G A R Home Town.
Along with purchasing the top-priced bull, Mr Thexton also purchased two bulls at $22,000 and $21,000 for local buyers.
He paid $22,000 for Lawsons Ashland S445 AI which is a son of GAR Ashland and ranks in the top 5pc for 200-day weight (+64), top 6pc or 400-day weight (+111), top 7pc for 600-day weight (+145) and CWT (+86) and in the top 9pc for its Angus breeding low feed cost index.
The $21,000 bull, Lawsons Miraculous S221 AI is sired by Lawsons Miraculous Q44 and ranks in the top 1pc for EMA (+14.7), top 4pc for its Angus breeding index and top 7pc for Angus breeding low feed coast index.
Boyup Brook enterprise, Jarrahlea, rounded out the above $20,000 sales, purchasing bulls for $20,500, $20,000 and $16,500.
It's top-priced bull in lot 92, Lawsons Genuine S462 AI, was a son of GAR Genuine and ranks in the top 2pc for GL, while their $20,000 bull Lawsons Ashland S205 AI was a son of GAR Ashland and ranks in the top 4pc for EMA and in the top 5pc for domestic and heavy grain indexes.
Todd Quinlivan, Quintarra Farms, Esperance, was the largest WA buyer securing a team of 10 bulls to a top of $18,000 and an average of $14,450.
An Eastern States' buyer also managed to take home the Lawsons genetics with 17 bulls heading their way, to a top of $12,500, and an average of $9588.
An Elders Mt Barker account jumped onto AuctionsPlus and managed to secure five bulls at an average of $10,000.
Vendors Ruth and Harry Lawson were very pleased with the result and were happy to be in attendance this year.
"We were delighted with how the sale went," Ms Lawson said.
"We are very thankful for the ongoing support from our loyal clients from Boyup Brook, Pemberton, Albany and Esperance."
Ms Lawson said these clients have been purchasing the Lawsons Angus genetics for more than 10 years.
