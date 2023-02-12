THE Mount Ronan stud, York, held another annual summertime ram sale last week, offering a quality line-up of ram lambs that were sold online.
The sale was interfaced on the AuctionsPlus platform as usual and the catalogue received 1723 views.
During the sale 315 online bids were placed and there were seven successful bidders, although 22 viewers were active throughout the event.
Buyers logged on from all around Australia with successful bidders purchasing from WA and Victoria.
The Bowen family offered an exceptional catalogue of 70 2022-drop rams, comprising 45 Maternal sires and 25 White Suffolk rams that sold to an overall clearance of 77 per cent with 54 of the 70 rams finding new homes.
The sale, as usual, was conducted by the Elders selling team and reached a top of $2050 and an overall average of $1082, which was down $160 compared to last year's average.
The Maternals reached a top of $1750 and averaged $1052, which was down $307 on last year, while the White Suffolks reached the top-price of $2050 and averaged $1121, which was up $78 compared to last year.
Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer congratulated the stud on another successful online summer sale.
"With great support from both WA and Eastern States, values were similar to last year," Mr Spicer said.
"Many of the passed-in lots were snapped up straight after the sale."
Mr Spicer said the quality of the sheep was exceptional, both visually and in terms of figures.
"They presented in ideal condition to be added straight into mating programs," he said.
Achieving the $2050 top price was a White Suffolk ram in lot 46 which was purchased by a Toodyay buyer.
The 2022-drop ram was sired by Felix-200895 and has Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) of 0.16 birthweight (BWT), 17.96 post weaning weight (PWWT), 3.64 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), 0.68 post weaning fat depth (PFAT), 3.33 lean meat yield (LMY), -0.01 intramuscular fat (IMF), -0.53 shear force at five days (SHEARF5) and a LEQ plus index of 161.01.
The same buyer purchased another White Suffolk ram in pen 47, which is a son of Langley Heights 180231 for $2000.
It has ASBVs of 0.32 BWT, 17.65 PWWT, 3.07 PEMD, -0.02 PFAT, 3.54 LMY, 0.05 IMF, -1.02 SHEARF5 and a LEQ plus index of 160.03.
The Toodyay buyer bought an additional two White Suffolk rams, paying $1750 for lot 48 and $1600 for lot 52.
The volume buyer in the White Suffolk offering was from Kojonup, securing a team of 14 rams to a top of $1500, at an average of $1021.
The Kojonup buyer's top-priced ram in pen 50 had ASBVs of 0.40 BWT, 18.03 PWWT, 2.16 PEMD, -0.07 PFAT, 3.17 LMY, -0.10 IMF, -0.19 SHEARF5 and a LEQ plus index of 153.38.
In the Maternal ram offering, the top price of $1750 was paid for lot 11 by a Boyup Brook buyer.
The 2022-drop ram was sired by Mount Ronan 210174 and has ASBVs of 0.40 BWT, 14.21 PWWT, 15.86 adult weight (AWT), 1.34 maternal weaning weight (MWT), 2.67 PEMD, -1.04 PFAT, -13.36 yearling greasy fleece weight (YGFW), 0.39 yearling fibre diameter (YFD), 0.09 weaning rate (WR) and a maternal carcase production plus index (MCP+) of 155.77.
The Boyup Brook buyer was also the volume buyer in the Maternal offering and finished with a team of 11 rams at an average of $1200.
The second top-priced Maternal ram in lot eight sold for $1650 to a Toodyay buyer.
The ram is a son of Mount Ronan 180063 and has ASBVs of 0.30 BWT, 14.58 PWT, 17.16 AWT, 1.10 MWWT, 2.78 PEMD, -0.40 PFAT, -2.78 YGFW, -2.22 YFD, 2.90 yearling worm egg count (YWEC), 0.12 WR and an MCP+ of 155.82.
An Eastern States' buyer secured a large team of Maternal rams paying an average of $945 for 10 sires.
It paid to a top of $1300 for lot 22 which had ASBVs of 0.30 BWT, 12.59 PWT, 15.64 AWT, 0.63 MWWT, 2.99 PEMD, 0.14 PFAT, -2.28 YGFW, -2.10 YFD, -4.48 YWEC, 0.13 WR and a MCP+ of 151.49.
Mount Ronan White Suffolks and Maternals principal Guy Bowen and his wife Joanne were pleased with the result.
"We are very happy with the results of our eighth Mount Ronan summer ram sale," Mr Bowen said.
"It was extremely pleasing to see continued purchasing support from our WA and Eastern States' clients."
Mr Bowen said it was rewarding to witness the level of confidence their clients have in the value Mount Ronan genetics offer their prime lamb enterprise productivity.
"We are committed to continuing the development of superior genetics which enhance producer profitability," Mr Bowen said.
"A new initiative this year will be to conduct a progeny evaluation trial in the Eastern States to appraise the meat eating quality of Mount Ronan genetics."
