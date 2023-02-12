Farm Weekly
Home/News

Mount Ronan summer sale tops at $2050 at York

By Kyah Peeti
February 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top-priced White Suffolk ram in pen 46 sold for $2050 and is sired by Felix-200895.

THE Mount Ronan stud, York, held another annual summertime ram sale last week, offering a quality line-up of ram lambs that were sold online.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.