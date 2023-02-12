Farm Weekly
Barrister David Stone loves his farming lifestyle at Manypeaks

By Kyah Peeti
February 12 2023 - 8:30pm
Since David Stone and wife Georgina Pitt bought their first Murray Grey bull from the Metcalfe familys Melaleuca Murray Grey stud, they are now three generations into their Murray Grey-Gelbvieh cross cattle, with the herd predominantly made up of Murray Greys.

A PRACTISING barrister to this day, David Stone and his wife, academic Georgina Pitt are proving that farming is for anyone who is willing to put in the hard yards.

