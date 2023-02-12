AFTER another record-breaking harvest running into the new year, the window to get fertiliser onfarm has drastically reduced.
With trucks tried up carting grain, the WA logistics network is struggling to keep up with the demand for fertiliser deliveries.
CSBP is about a month behind on collections due to the late finish to the season, as farmers have been focused on completing their harvest, according to CSBP general manager Mark Scatena.
Fertiliser companies are encouraging farmers to collect the product they have committed to as soon as possible, but understand this is a hard task given logistic restraints and limited truck availability.
"It's going to be a compressed collection period this year, especially with the logistics chain still moving grain," Mr Scatena said.
"Careful planning of the logistics from distribution point to farm is really important and making sure you get those appointments in."
Mr Scatena said CSBP had inventory available and dispatch infrastructure ready for the smaller planning window.
Companies are continuing to experience challenges with the global supply chain of fertiliser, however Nutrien Ag Solutions west region fertiliser manager, Shane Page, said the business was well-placed for the future.
"There are continued challenges globally with fertiliser supplies, however Nutrien is in a good position to navigate through the volatility of the market and meet the current supply and demand requirements," Mr Page said.
He encouraged farmers to have early conversations with their advisers or agronomists about the inputs they will need to make the most of conditions and market activities for this year, which is forecasted by Nutrien Ag Solutions to be another large crop.
"This early planning also supports the logistics required to avoid congestion at peak times and ensure they have the right inputs when they need them," Mr Page said.
"Ag fundamentals are still really strong and we are forecasting another big crop across the west this year, as a result we are working to ensure we have the fertiliser supply the WA agriculture sector demands."
Fertiliser companies are expecting a higher demand of fertiliser this season, given that soil nutrition is low in nitrogen and potassium, off the back of two massive harvests.
In 2020, a CSBP report uncovered a trend in declining nutrients across nitrogen and potassium in farmland, which Mr Scatena said had continued after two big harvests.
MORE GRAIN-RELATED NEWS:
"There's been a recent trend of depletion, and which has most certainly been continued by a very strong and great harvest for the growing community," he said.
"We would absolutely say that in some regions, there's been excess removal of nutrients.
"In the north east, we've really seen potassium removal, it may be three to four times the rate of application."
Given the very large step change in yield and productivity over the past few years, Mr Scatena believes the rate of nutrient application probably hasn't been what the crops have needed, and hasn't been absolutely optimised.
"It's really a function of incredibly great production from our farmers, and nutrients just not quite being applied based on that level of production," he said.
Despite the increased cost of fertiliser, there doesn't appear to be a trade-off between cost and the amount of fertiliser applied according to CSBP.
There was no reduction in planted area, despite cropping compound and nitrogen being almost twice of what it was the previous year.
"We would argue that the absolute rate of fertiliser application across the industry was not curtailed, despite that very strong increase in fertiliser prices, relative to the year before," Mr Scatena said.
"Yes, fertilisers are expensive, but our growers are sophisticated, and they're applying nutrients based on productivity and profitability.
"Despite the higher prices of last year, that's been a strong outcome for the industry over the last growing season, which we're just completing."
Given the large season, it is impossible to know where soil nutrient levels lie, so it is important to put time aside to ensure proper soil testing is completed.
Mr Page believed soil testing will provide a "clear picture" of growers' requirements after several years of high nutrient removal.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.