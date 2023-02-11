NOTHING quite bonds two people together like studying the potential of a spray to protect crops from frost damage.
It sounds a little bizarre, but this couple's love for science not only brought the pair together about four years ago, but has also led them to kicking goals in the agricultural sphere.
The recipients of multiple prestigious agricultural awards and scholarships, Jaco Zandberg and Samantha Harvie are achieving amazing results in their research, both individually and as a duo.
While both initially attended Murdoch University to study veterinary science, they "fell in love" with science as a whole and decided to focus on more applied agricultural science.
Ms Harvie loves agriculture because it's so diverse - sometimes she can be in the field, while other times she can be in the lab.
She is working on her PhD project at The University of Western Australia (UWA), where she is involved in wheat grain development and is measuring the protein storage efficacy to optimise late nitrogen fertiliser applications.
The power couple are one of a kind in the science community, not just because of their insistence on working together, but also for their yearning for working in the agricultural field.
"A lot of molecular biologists would prefer to be in the lab - not that that's a bad thing," Mr Zandberg said.
"But it's almost strange to approach your professor and say, I want to be out in the field.
"They say, 'That's great we need more people interested in applied science.'"
One of their more exciting research projects is focusing on neutralising an ice-nucleating bacteria (INB), called pseudomonas, which produces proteins that raise the temperature at which water freezes.
This means frost damage can occur at temperatures as high as -2oC, rather than the -8o to -10o which is common.
Mr Zandberg, a molecular microbiologist at UWA, was a part of the team which sequenced the INB genomes at Murdoch University, the very same organism that was linked to severe frost damage in grain crops.
Frost damage costs Australian farmers about $400 million on average every year.
The presence of INB was first noticed when researches saw "snaking" in the field - a snake-like pattern of enhanced frost damage in wheat left behind after a cold snap.
After doing tests, the researchers discovered the enhanced frost damage was linked to a microorganism with ice nucleating proteins.
"The protein itself sticks outside of the bacterial cell, so when the water surrounds the cell, the protein rearranges the water molecule into the structure of ice," Mr Zandberg said.
"This stops the bacteria from being pierced by the ice, much like a cryo protectant.
"It causes the water to freeze earlier and stay frozen for longer as a side-effect, this means that plants experience more severe frost."
Ms Harvie, an ARC Centre of Excellence for Plant Energy Biology molecular biologist, said pseudomonas is everywhere and is important for atmospheric precipitation.
Hence, getting rid of it isn't a good solution, but temporarily silencing the bacteria from making the ice nucleating proteins could be a possible solution.
By using anti-ice nucleating vesicles (AIVs), the internal molecular cargo can be programmed to carry interface molecules that will temporarily shut down the production of ice-nucleating proteins.
While the process of developing this technology will be a long road of testing, the technology itself is relatively simple - as it is based on vaccine technology.
The AIVs could also be used for plant defence, to help heighten the immunity of plants in case of the threat of disease pressure.
Mr Zandberg hopes the research will reach farmers in the form of an easy-to-use spray - so when meteorologists forecast a cold snap, farmers can apply the AIVs the night before to silence the bacterial ice nucleating protein.
He said they weren't 100 per cent sure how effective it would be, but were excited to figure it out in the coming months.
"That's what makes it innovative, right?" Mr Zandberg said.
"The hope is that the INB stays quiet, and it doesn't make that protein, so there is reduced frost damage caused by the organism."
The molecules degrade naturally and are 100pc natural, non-toxic and non-GMO.
Ms Harvie said she wanted to be a scientist to make a difference in the world, and she was excited by the real world applications of the AIV technology.
"It doesn't matter where we go, as long as we have good projects that actually mean something," Ms Harvie said.
On top of their existing work, she is part of the new Centre of Excellence Plants for Space, where her hydroponic work will be used to optimise hydroponics for plants in space research.
The new centre has some interest in duckweed due to its nutritional value, but when considering taste, astronauts would like strawberries.
"What the astronauts are wanting is strawberries, I don't know why, they just want strawberries," Ms Harvie said.
The rising star has received multiple scholarships, including the prestigious GRDC postgraduate scholarship and Sir Eric Smart scholarship for agricultural research for her PhD.
On top of their research-filled lives, the pair have an eight year old son called Riley and an "absolute menace" of a cat, among other pets.
They joked that the cat was the most difficult part of their lives, not the PhD research, because it seemed to always be escaping.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
