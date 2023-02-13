Farm Weekly
Home/News

Staged reopening of Great Northern Highway in the Kimberley

Updated February 13 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This image was taken last month when part of the Great Northern Highway was cut off from major flooding. Picture by Chris Towne, Gogo station.

Great Northern Highway between Broome and Derby has reopened to traffic for the first time since the recent flood emergency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.