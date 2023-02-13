Farm Weekly
Contracts awarded for CBH Group's Broomehill project

February 13 2023 - 4:00pm
Upgrades will increase grain outloading

THE CBH Group has awarded Martinus Rail and Aerison key contracts for the Broomehill rapid rail and outloading project.

