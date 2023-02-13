FOLLOWING the closure of the polls today in the 2023 CBH Group Member Director Elections, the Western Australian Electoral Commission (WAEC) has counted the votes and declared a winner in the District 2 contest.
Michael Caughey from Merredin has been elected as the member director, defeating John O'Neil from Mukinbudin.
CBH chairman Simon Stead thanked all candidates who participated in the process as well as grower members for casting their votes in the elections.
"CBH is a grower-owned co-operative and it is important that members exercise their right to determine their member director representatives on their Board," Mr Stead said.
"I would like to thank the candidates who put up their hand to contribute to their co-operative as a member director.
"On behalf of the board, we look forward to the continued contribution of incumbent directors Ken Seymour (District 1) and Royce Taylor (District 4) following their unopposed re-election, as well as welcoming Michael Caughey, who with their skills, knowledge and experience will add value to the board.
"I would like to recognise and thank John O'Neil for his service to the board over the past three years.
"Mr O'Neil has been a strong advocate for growers, ensuring service and value is continually being returned from CBH."
READ MORE:
"I would also like to acknowledge all of the candidates who took the time to undertake the Candidate Assessment Panel process, which is designed to promote merit-based voting and encourage a high calibre of candidates.
"It is a credit to the CAP process that all candidates participated in it."
The formal appointment of directors will take place at this year's CBH Annual General Meeting which will be held at Optus Stadium this Friday, February 17 and is open to all registered CBH members.
