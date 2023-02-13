Farm Weekly
Michael Caughey, Merredin, wins CBH Group Member Director Election

Updated February 13 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 8:30pm
CBH Group chairman Simon Stead.

FOLLOWING the closure of the polls today in the 2023 CBH Group Member Director Elections, the Western Australian Electoral Commission (WAEC) has counted the votes and declared a winner in the District 2 contest.

