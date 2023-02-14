Farm Weekly
Carbon conversation at GRDC Grains Research Updates in Perth

By Jasmine Peart
Updated February 14 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 8:30pm
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research scientist Jackie Bucat will be running one-on-one sessions focusing on grains emissions accounting at the upcoming Grains Research Updates.

AN OPPORTUNITY to join the carbon conversation and become familiar with emissions accounting is set to be provided to agronomists, consultants and other industry services at the upcoming Grains Research Updates in Perth, on Monday, February 27 and Tuesday, February 28.

