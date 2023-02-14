AN OPPORTUNITY to join the carbon conversation and become familiar with emissions accounting is set to be provided to agronomists, consultants and other industry services at the upcoming Grains Research Updates in Perth, on Monday, February 27 and Tuesday, February 28.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) research scientist Jackie Bucat, generally known for canola agronomy research, will be running one-on-one sessions focusing on grains emissions accounting.
Ms Bucat said the next step for the agricultural industry was to "become familiar" with farm carbon accounts and where emissions are generated.
The largest source of broadacre cropping emissions is from synthetic nitrogen use, crop residues and liming.
"Emissions from agriculture are difficult to abate - we don't have solar cows or wind grown crops and those sorts of renewable technologies are available to other industries," Ms Bucat said.
Liming is needed to maintain productivity and emissions from residues are proportional to yields, so decreasing either of those is not the best option.
That leaves synthetic fertiliser as the key area where growers can reduce emissions.
"We don't want growers to stop applying fertiliser, but there are ways of reducing the amount we use without affecting the profitability and productivity of the farming operations," she said.
The emissions loss for nitrification and denitrification, volatilisation and leaching are similar for all nitrogen fertilisers, based on the nitrogen content.
However, urea has an additional area of loss.
READ MORE:
That is because carbon dioxide is absorbed when urea is formed and when it is applied to a crop that carbon dioxide is released, giving it a higher carbon footprint than the other nitrogen fertilisers.
With a reduction in the use of urea, in favour of UAN or Flexi-N, crop emissions have been reduced as these fertilisers only contain around 30 per cent urea.
"One of the easiest ways to reduce crop emissions is to reduce nitrogen fertiliser, and the best way to do that is by having a better match to the actual need of the crop," Ms Bucat said.
"That includes variable rate applications, timing to crop demand and using more legume and pasture crops in the rotation."
Anything growers can do to reduce volatilisation and leaching, or better match nitrogen fertiliser application to crop growth, could contribute to emissions reduction or reduction in emissions intensity.
Figuring out where emissions are coming from onfarm is the first step in reducing them and that's what Ms Bucat's workshops will help attendees to do.
The sessions will run for 30 minutes at the DPIRD booth and will focus on the Grains Greenhouse Accounting Framework calculator, available from Primary Industries Climate Challenges Centre.
Attendees at the workshops will be able to familiarise themselves with the tool through a dry run of actual or example data, as well as run comparisons of emissions between crops or paddock activities.
Ms Bucat will also be giving a short presentation during the 'Reducing grain farming emissions' focus session from 1.30pm on the second day of the conference.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.