A COMBINED yarding of just over 1400 weaners of very good quality, with some exceptional weights, greeted potential buyers at the WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week, resulting in a small increase in overall average prices paid.
Steer calves topped at $1936 paid for heavy steers with the lighter end reaching 550c/kg.
There was a larger percentage of heifers offered and they sold to steady support, however some quality heifers attracted sustained interest to reach $1752 and 518c/kg.
A couple of buyers were absent but agents increased buying to ably fill the gap.
Live exporters, buyers from South Australia and a few local graziers also filled the orders.
All up the yarding averaged $1416 a head.
Taking volume buyer mantle easily was Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, when buying 44 lots for his numerous clients.
Elders was first when offering 524 calves, with the second pen containing 10 Angus steers of 447kg from RG & VG Willmot, Busselton, topping at $1870 and 418c/kg when bought by Harvey Beef.
Close behind were nine steers weighing 464kg from Tarcunda Dairy that started the sale when making $1839 and 396c/kg, also bought by Harvey Beef.
Two more pens from the Wilmot offering also went to Harvey Beef, returning $1715 and $1550 for up to 422c/kg.
LS Rural Enterprises sold a pen of seven steers weighing 439kg that cost Harvey Beef $1801 at 410c/kg.
Alan Bentham made the trip south successful when buying a line of eight steers weighing 414kg at 426c/kg, returning $1765 for AG & MC Jacob, later adding another six from this vendor for $1755.
Graham Brown started his purchases for Princess Royal with a line of three steers weighing 455kg from R & A Morgan costing $1783 at 392c/kg.
Several pens went to Mr Brown, starting with seven from D & C Power costing $1681, followed by 10 Simmental cross from Roemarie Enterprises, Bowelling, that made $1644.
The top of 550c/kg was paid by Elders Margaret River for 13 Red Angus steers of 247kg from Dansinup Grazing, Busselton, that cost $1362.
Alex Roberts, Elders Boyanup, bought several pens of steers, topping at $1573 for 11 Angus weighing 339kg from K & AL Payne, Capel.
Mr Roberts also paid the top price of $1752 and 482c/kg for 11 Angus heifers of 363kg from the Paynes, to give the double top price for heifers.
He then bid to $1678 and 452c/kg for 12 heifers weighing 371kg from Ryeland Dairy.
Chris Waddingham, Nutrien Livestock, Capel, paid $1477 at 370c/kg for nine heifers sold account CD Sharp & Son, followed by 11 weighing 395kg from RG & VG Wilmot, Busselton, to cost $1518.
Lighter weight heifers saw Greg Jones up the competition when securing a number of pens for his orders to a top of $1208 and 356c/kg, paid for 10 Ironstone Ridge Murray Greys.
Lance Ockwell, Pemberton/Perup, rightfully had pride of place to offer the first five pens of heavy Angus steers, just missing the top price when his first pen weighing 465kg went to Mr Pollock for $1915 and 472c/kg.
This was just the start of Mr Pollock dominating the clerking sheets, snapping up the next two pens at $1873 and $1800, bidding to 430c/kg for both lines.
Jamie Abbs, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook, paid $1716 at 440c/kg for seven weighing 390kg, while Mr Brown paid $1611 at 454c/kg for his orders, going to Bassem Dabbah.
Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey, outlaid the top price of $1936 when bidding to 428c/kg for eight Angus steers sold by MV & CJ Harnett, Brunswick.
Harvey Beef paid $1742 for 12 Simmental-Angus cross steers sold by GL & VJ Roberts that weighed 425kg, before Willowbrook Agistment took the next 13 Roberts calves at $1588 and 424c/kg.
Mr Abbs then took three pens of Angus weaners from Westbourne Holdings, Bridgetown, paying to a top of $1687 and 426c/kg.
Seven steers weighing 408kg sold by DR & DJ Roche, Pemberton, were bought by Mr Brown costing $1707 and 418c/kg.
Mr Pollock then outbid all comers on eight pens of calves from Bancell Falls, Waroona, paying to a top of $1743 for steers weighing 407kg, to a top of 462c/kg for lighter weights around 347kg.
Mr Brown paid $1656 for 10 steers weighing 402kg from Pinjarrah Park, with Jock Embry, Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River/Busselton, picking up the next line of these for $1602 and 442c/kg.
Taunton Vale also saw its pen of 11 steers averaging 345kg sell to Mr Brown, returning $1640 at 410c/kg, with the next pen making $1603 and 422c/kg.
The top of 518c/kg was paid by Mr Pollock for six steers weighing 236kg with these returning $1225 to D & D Hockings.
Mr Pollock also paid $1452 for another six Hockings steers that tipped the scales at 311kg.
It was not until the 32nd pen of heifers that the Nutrien Livestock top price of $1705 was realised, paid by Mr Embry for 11 Angus heifers weighing 379kg from MV & CJ Harnett, Brunswick.
These also took the top price double of 450c/kg.
Mr Embry earlier bought the first heifers offered, 12 weighing 362kg from TH & M Rimmer, Waterloo, costing $1502 at 414c/kg.
The Wyllie Group, Murray River Farms, had the last of its season calves on offer, with a line of nine heifers weighing 357kg going to the bid of Jacques Martinson, Elders Busselton, returning $1574 and 440c/kg.
Pinjarrah Park heifers sold to $1512 when Mr Pollock bid to 426c/kg for 10 Murray Grey heifers weighing 299kg, then added pens sold account MS & AM Talbot, Brunswick, paying to $1204.
Charolais heifers from DA & AE Thompson, Dinninup, went to Mr Embry with the 355kg females making $1351 at 380c/kg.
Ben Cooper, Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown, picked up pens scattered throughout the sale, including 10 heifers from FG & LJ Hull, Waroona, paying $1322 at 386c/kg, as well as heifers from Westbourne Holdings for up to $1296.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
ELDERS auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said it was another good quality yarding for the final weaner sale of the year.
"Steers sold to recent values and heifers also followed the same trend of previous sales," Mr Watling said.
"Currently with where the market is at it represents a good opportunity for graziers to restock.
"Thank you to all vendors and buyers who have supported the weaner sales this season."
