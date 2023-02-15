Farm Weekly
Heifer values reach $1752 at WALSA sale

By Rob Francis
February 15 2023 - 8:30pm
Hamish Cowan (left) and David Power, Burekup Beef, were among the cattlemen on the rails at last weeks WALSA Boyanup weaner sale.

A COMBINED yarding of just over 1400 weaners of very good quality, with some exceptional weights, greeted potential buyers at the WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week, resulting in a small increase in overall average prices paid.

